With the spread of the Omicron variant and concerns over a potential lockdown, emotions are at an all-time high – but there’s no reason why you can’t celebrate safely from the comfort of your own home and create the perfect party atmosphere with these decorations.
We’re officially one and a half weeks away from from New Year’s Eve and many of us are still figuring out what we want to do.
While there are many parties and events still taking place, the spread of the Omicron variant means many of us may want to keep the party indoors with a very small number of guests – but that doesn’t mean the party vibes have to stop.
Whether you’re just having drinks with friends or throwing a mini-kitchen disco, the NYE party atmosphere can be created in your own home – and we have a few decorations and homeware buys that will take your NYE celebrations to the next level.
Ginger Ray gold Happy New Year balloon bunting
Nothing says New Year’s Eve like balloons and this Ginger Ray bunting will get you into the party spirit.
Party Pieces shooting star backdrop
Use this shimmering star backdrop to add some glamour to your party decor. The foil curtain features mini gold stars in a vertical repeat pattern and is ideal for decorating doorways or any plain background for any special occasion.
Rockett St George silver disco ball
Create the ultimate party atmosphere with this silver disco ball which will have you dancing all night long.
Dunelm harper drinks trolley
Get your drinks ready and lined up on this Dunelm drinks trolley that will look stylish in your living space as you drink and dance the night away.
John Lewis & Partners pineapple cocktail shaker
Try your hand at making your very own cocktails this New Year’s Eve with this cocktail shaker, which is shaped like a pineapple and made from stainless steel with gold-finish leaves at the top.
ferm Living ripple glassware
Toast to 2022 with this chic and sophisticated set of mouth-blown glassware, which provides a modern, aesthetic accent with a rippled finish.
Kaemingk neon Together light
Whether you’re spending New Year’s Eve with a few friends or family members, celebrate being together with this Kaemingk neon sign.
Urban Outfitters fairy curtain light
Those fairy lights you hung around your home at Christmas will still be of great use this New Year’s Eve. Delicately place them around your home as they twinkle beautifully across your space.
Paper Dreams honeycomb ball paper decorations
If you want to ditch the metallics for New Year’s Eve, inject some colour into your party decor with this fuchsia paper decoration from Paper Dreams.
Shop Paper Dreams honeycomb ball paper decorations at Selfridges, £6.50
