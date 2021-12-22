We’re officially one and a half weeks away from from New Year’s Eve and many of us are still figuring out what we want to do.

While there are many parties and events still taking place, the spread of the Omicron variant means many of us may want to keep the party indoors with a very small number of guests – but that doesn’t mean the party vibes have to stop.

Whether you’re just having drinks with friends or throwing a mini-kitchen disco, the NYE party atmosphere can be created in your own home – and we have a few decorations and homeware buys that will take your NYE celebrations to the next level.