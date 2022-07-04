Next launches new floral-filled homeware collection with Lucy Tiffney

Lucy Tiffney is known for her gorgeous hand-painted botanical prints, large-scale murals and florals across wallpaper and home accessories – and now she’s bringing her design aesthetic to Next. The retailer has teamed up with the award-winning designer for a new collection filled with beautiful textiles and home accessories.

The range, which includes printed curtains, embroidered cushions, wallpaper and more, comes in two unique designs; botanical and folksy, inspired by Tiffney’s love of nature. “I’m very excited to be collaborating with Next and bringing my signature style to the high street,” said Tiffney. “Expect blousy large-scale florals that contrast and clash, with bold and colourful stylised florals.”

Next x Lucy Tiffney collection

Next x Lucy Tiffney collection

The designs genuinely showcase Tiffney’s signature hand-painterly style and unique interpretation of the natural world, and there are a few pieces in the collection that she particularly loves. “I am thrilled with the whole collection – but my favourite piece is the mini vase with two tiny handles – I love that it is small but packed full of colour and pattern in my signature style and it looks fab with flowers in!”

Next x Lucy Tiffney collection

Next x Lucy Tiffney collection

Next x Lucy Tiffney collection

The collection also encapsulates Tiffney’s love of blending prints and fabrics that “ordinarily don’t go together”. “I have always loved putting things together that may be unusual and ordinarily don’t go together, for example – different scales, eras or colours. I love the idea that the blowsy more ‘traditional’ botanicals can sit alongside the stylised ‘folksy’ print – the unexpected that works really well in tandem!” From vases and wall art in vibrant colours, to fill, fringe and pom details with hidden candy stripes, this fun and bright collection is sure to bring happiness to any home interior. The collection launches in July exclusively at Next.co.uk and in select stores.

