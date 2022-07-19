All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The retailer has launched its latest sale, and there are a few homeware pieces we have at the top of our wishlist.
A summer sale is always a good idea – and there’s one place we’re looking to when it comes to getting a good bargain on home accessories, and that’s Next.
The retailer has started its massive summer sale that spans fashion, beauty and interiors – and there are a few items we have our eye on right now.
To stop you scrolling through endless pages of rugs, mugs and everything in-between, we’ve narrowed it down to 11 essential pieces that we think you’ll love to make your shopping experience a whole lot easier.
You may also like
9 dreamy cloud-inspired homeware buys that we’re loving right now
Ted Baker metropolis duvet cover
Bring a botanical element to your bedroom with this Ted Baker duvet cover, which is made from 100% cotton.
Boss loft pillowcases
There’s nothing like crisp, white bedding during the summertime and this Boss pillowcase is sure to feel heavenly when you sleep.
Malvern split storage coffee table
We always appreciate furniture with ample storage, and this split tabletop slides open to reveal lots of concealed storage that is perfect for those with smaller spaces.
Laura Ashley Osterley cushion
This elegant cushion from Laura Ashley features charming birds perched upon weaving branches, all inspired by vintage wallpaper.
Sara Miller bamboo roller blind
Ditch plain blinds for this fun design from Sara Miller, which features birds nestled among the colourful bamboo flora.
Sheridan Palais lux classic 1,200-thread count duvet cover
Sink into your bed with this plush 1,200-thread count duvet cover, which comes in a lustrous sateen weave for a luxuriously soft next-to-skin feel.
Shop Sheridan Palais lux classic 1200 thread count duvet cover at Next, £134
Lacoste board duvet cover
Blue is a colour we’re seeing everywhere at the moment, and you can get in on the trend with this Lacoste duvet cover.
furn. recycled cushion
Give your home an abstract feel with this vibrant geometric-printed cushion from furn.
Shop furn. atacama recycled polyester filled cushion at Next, £6.50
Flynn space saving ladder shelf
Place your books, trinkets and plant pots on this chic ladder shelf, which will sit beautifully in any room you place it in.
Abigail Ahern artificial wild sumac single stem
Buy a cluster of stems to place in your home to add softness and texture to your mantelpiece.
Skinnydip Dominica roller blind
If you can’t go to the tropics, bring them to you with this roller blind from Skinnydip.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
9 playful pool inflatables to help you pretend you’re in the Balearics, not Brighton
Home and interiors
These stylish storage jars are perfect for tidying away your bits and bobs
Home and interiors
Create a fragrant ambience at home with these double-duty aroma lamps
Home and interiors
11 under-£100 buys on Team Stylist’s interiors wishlist right now