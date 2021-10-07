Nora Ephron Interiors is the Instagram stan account we never knew we needed but now can’t live without. Celebrating and cataloguing the very best interior snaps from some of the most beloved movies that Ephron wrote, be prepared for 00s nostalgia, lots of pine furniture and envious levels of cosiness.

Almost like a cuter alternative to Accidentally Wes Anderson, this account is a homage to Ephron’s screenwriting prowess and the possibly unintentional interior inspiration it’s providing us today.