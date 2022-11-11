All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From vases to rugs, these homeware buys will add a chic, Scandi feel to your space.
If you are a fan of minimalist home decor, Nordic Nest is one store to shop.
The website offers a wide range of Danish and Swedish home decor, which is perfect for Scandinavian decor lovers, with brands including Hay, Scandi Living and Marimekko available to purchase. So if you’re looking to update your interiors with a new piece or two, we’ve found 10 chic designs that are worth adding to your space now.
Iittala Aalto duo vase
This cool Aalto duo vase comes in a two-pack with a small and a large design that would make a perfect home decor gift for Christmas.
Applicata Watch:Out wall clock oak
This clock comes in a minimalistic design in solid oak with stylish pointers, which will look great in any room.
Scandi Living stone lantern
This stoneware candlestick from Swedish brand Scandi Living will help create an inviting atmosphere at your dining table for a meal with friends or on your coffee table.
Mette Ditmer art piece patch bowl
Add some unique character to your home with this bowl, which is made of stone resin and is decorated with overlapping stripes inside.
HK Living ceramic jar vase
Bring some subtle colour to your space with this HK Living ceramic vase, which features a narrow neck and handle that looks beautiful with or without flowers.
Klippan Yllefabrik velvet wool throw
Cosy up with this velvet wool throw in a vibrant orange hue from Swedish company Klippan Yllefabrik.
Ferm Living entire tapestry throw
This Ferm Living tapestry throw is the perfect statement piece to add to your space.
Cooee Design knot table small decoration
Add a modern flair to your coffee table or desk with this eternity knot design.
Marimekko Unikko towel beige-white
Ditch plain towels for this bold design from the Finnish design house Marimekko. The towel features a design of the popular Unikko pattern, with its floral reproduced in gentle shades of beige and white.
Bitz espresso cup
Drinking an espresso in the morning will feel even better when sipping from this set of stoneware Bitz espresso cups.
Images: Nordic Nest
