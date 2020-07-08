The coronavirus pandemic has changed the face of office working. At the beginning of the year, imagining that such a huge portion of the UK’s workforce could successfully work from home, would have felt like a serious stretch. From untrusting bosses to well-trodden daily routines, generally speaking, the UK has typically adhered to the 9-5 working day.

Of course, due to social distancing measures, this has all changed. Which means many of us have had to get creative in forging a space to work productively at home – one Stylist writer has even given the ol’ ‘use the ironing board as a desk’ thing a go.