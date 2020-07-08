Eight stylish office chairs, from swivel seats to those that pack-down once the working day is done, to keep you supported and productive.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the face of office working. At the beginning of the year, imagining that such a huge portion of the UK’s workforce could successfully work from home, would have felt like a serious stretch. From untrusting bosses to well-trodden daily routines, generally speaking, the UK has typically adhered to the 9-5 working day.
Of course, due to social distancing measures, this has all changed. Which means many of us have had to get creative in forging a space to work productively at home – one Stylist writer has even given the ol’ ‘use the ironing board as a desk’ thing a go.
If your situation means that you’ll be continuing to work from home for the foreseeable future, you might have considered that it’s time to invest in a proper chair, to stop you disappearing into the back of the sofa anytime soon.
We’re had the same thought. So, we’ve rounded up some of the most stylish office chairs to use at home, with a variation of colours, styles and sizes, so that whether you’re working in the spare room or pitching up in the middle of the kitchen, there’s something for your home.
Chair P5
This striking dining chair has a pleasingly symmetrical shape and bold orange hue, earning it major style points.
If you’re working at your dining table and looking to give the space a refresh now that you’ll be spending a lot more time there, this is just the thing.
Lloyd chair
Made.com is a great place to shop for practical basics, which this comfy, swivel chair is an example of.
The rich blue tone gives it a bit of an edge, and we especially like the grey piping detail.
Black eco leather lounge chair
Investing in a chair for your home office doesn’t have to mean a typical computer-style seat, in fact reclining back in this beauty would make a nice variation every now and again.
A million miles away from the clompy chairs at your office, the minimalist chic this piece exudes makes it simply a must-buy.
Shop black eco leather lounge chair at Not Just Another Store, £835
Macadam folding chair
If you’re struggling for space now that your home has become a make-shift office, you might be looking for a small, nifty chair that can be brought out and easily packed away again.
Meet the Macadam folding chair. Its functional but thanks to design details like an industrial aesthetic and fun colour, it’s anything but boring.
Elowen swivel chair
Plush velvet upholstery, metallic legs and luxurious padding to fall into, this stylish office chair ticks every box.
Its design has been inspired by vintage Italian furniture with classic a feel, but brought into 2020 just for you.
Velvet office chair
How cute is this millennial pink number? With a dusty rose hue and soft, velvet upholstery, there’s no denying it’s bang on trend.
Plus, it has a supportive metal black base and a gas-lift mechanism that allows you to adjust the seat height, which is handy.
Talia dining chair
This pale pink, wooden dining chair makes us think of farmhouse kitchens and all things twee, in the best possible way.
Update your kitchen or dining space with this traditional-style chair and ensure you’ve got somewhere upright to sit while working at your laptop.
Swan lounge chair
The unusual arms, exaggerated shape and rich colour of this unique swivel chair sets it head and shoulders above the average office seat.
It was inspired by Arne Jacobsen’s iconic 1958 Swan chair, which you can now have a little piece of in your home.
