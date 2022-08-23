All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Give your home a dose of green with these chic home accessories from Hay, Ikea, Dunelm and more.
It’s safe to say that green has been the colour of 2022 so far.
From nail trends to summer outfits, the colour has taken the world by storm in a variety of shades from vibrant lime green to sage green and our current personal favourite, olive.
Olive green is the perfect muted take on the iconic colour and transitions beautifully across interior styles, adding a bold yet subtle feel to any space – and we’ve found 11 olive-green home accessories that we’ll be taking with us into the new season.
Hay chubby vase
Add this sculptural vase to your interiors, which is moulded in stoneware in a chic olive hue.
Mustard the baskets
Place your bits and bobs in this trio of olive baskets, which are designed to fit beautifully inside small spaces when you need more storage.
Lo Decor happy soft velvet olive-green cushion
This square cushion is padded with polyester fibre and has a removable velvet cover in an elegant olive-green colour, accented with a border of green trimming.
Shop Lo Decor happy soft velvet olive green cushion at Artemest, £100
Ikea Stoense rug
Keep it simple with this soft-spun pile rug, which is all about comfort combined with gentle colours and a light sheen that brings harmony to any room.
Mij mug
Sip your coffee in style with this maru coffee cup – it’s hand finished in Japan’s Gifu prefecture and comes in a pleasing forest-green matte glaze.
Dusk ravello duvet cover
Swap out your summery pastel duvet covers for this autumnal olive design from Dusk.
Matalan green sandstone bathroom tumbler
This timeless tumbler comes in a fresh green shade that’s easy to pair with classic or contemporary decor.
Made Narinda set of four cotton and linen towels
Who doesn’t love a little matching set? And this set of four cotton and linen towels will bring your bathroom interiors together in a stylish way.
Mali Esme moss vase
With its soft curves and neutral green shade, this Esme ceramic vase is the perfect decorative piece that will make simple seasonal changes to your home.
Piglet in Bed botanical green waffle cotton throw
Beautifully crafted into a rustic, textured weave, this waffle cotton throw is made from high-quality cotton that will ensure it remains soft and durable.
Dunelm Eddie velvet tub armchair
Cosy up with a cup of tea and a good book in this velvet armchair from Dunelm.
