It’s safe to say that green has been the colour of 2022 so far.

From nail trends to summer outfits, the colour has taken the world by storm in a variety of shades from vibrant lime green to sage green and our current personal favourite, olive.

Olive green is the perfect muted take on the iconic colour and transitions beautifully across interior styles, adding a bold yet subtle feel to any space – and we’ve found 11 olive-green home accessories that we’ll be taking with us into the new season.