There’s nothing like scouring the homeware section of the Oliver Bonas website to select our favourite decor finds - and we’ve shared a few that we’re into.
When it comes to finding the coolest homeware finds, Oliver Bonas is definitely one of the brands at the top of our list.
The British online department store is known for providing everything from fashion to jewellery, but its selection of homeware buys – from multicoloured champagne coupes to an array of ceramic vases – is loved by many here at the Stylist HQ.
And as we settle into 2022, we find ourselves venturing more and more to the website to add our favourite finds to our shopping bags – and we’ve selected 11 items that you just might love too.
Iro leaf green framed wall art
Complete your indoor botanical oasis with this digital print. Against a deep green background, the dusty pinks, greens and orange shades of the leaves are accentuated to create an eye-catching design, perfect as a stand-alone piece or an addition to a feature wall.
Emilee blue ceramic desk and table lamp
Your home office or bedside table will get a refresh with this lamp, which comes in an open bulb style and features a blue spot design on a cream ceramic base.
Kona small glass cafetiere
Start your mornings with this stylish glass cafetiere. Made from clear glass, this cafetiere has a pink handle and contrasting amber-toned lid, complete with a stainless steel sieve.
Mele green ceramic vase
Your flowers will stand out beautifully in the green conical ceramic vase, featuring a white curved line on a deep green ceramic glaze.
Etched stripe blue and green whisky tumblers set of two
Sip from these ribbed whisky tumblers which will add a splash of colour to your home bar.
Shop Etched stripe blue and green whisky tumblers set of two, £19.50
Chloe brass toilet roll holder
Who said a toilet roll holder had to be boring? This brass design will add some vintage elegance to your bathroom, complete with an angular arm and engraved details.
Little Things glass trinket dish
Keep your trinkets safe with this glass jewellery dish, featuring wavy and scalloped patterns in purple, pink and lemon tones with ‘Little things’ text at the centre.
Ovalo natural rattan pendant lamp medium
Rattan still remains as one of the top home decor trends loved by many – and this pendant lamp will take centre stage in your home, especially in urban, rustic or modern home decor.
Amelie alphabet initial beaded coaster
Bring a personalised touch to your tableware with the Amelie beaded coaster. Featuring an alphabet initial at the centre surrounded by floral motifs, they are embroidered with sky blue, mint green, rose pink and mustard yellow beads, offset with metallic gold details.
Floral embellished multi hanging photo frame
Hang your most treasured pictures from this gold-toned photo frame, which is anchored by a pink tassel and floral bead for a decorative finish.
Plant Parent floral ceramic mug
Plant lovers are sure to appreciate this floral ceramic mug, which features painted rainbow-toned flowers.
Images: Oliver Bonas