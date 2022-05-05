All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re on the lookout for a few new homeware buys, look no further than Oliver Bonas’s new sale, which features everything from mirrors to doormats.
Looking to spruce up your home this spring? Then we here at Stylist HQ have got you covered.
Whether you’re in the market for a brand spanking new mirror or a cute selection of ceramic mugs, the Oliver Bonas homeware sale has it all in abundance – and these are the 9 that we have our eye on right now.
Breakfast in bed blue ceramic mug
Cosy up in bed with this navy blue ceramic slogan mug, which is perfect for weekend lie-ins.
Pink ceramic lidded bowl
Store your food in this vibrant ceramic bowl, which is perfect for storing in the fridge or reheating in the microwave.
Amel blue & yellow cotton wall hanging
Add some colour to your walls with this tufted wall hanging, which comes in an abstract design with tonal blue, golden yellow and cream tones.
Abuo blue curved ceramic plant pot medium
Transform your shelf or wall with a selection of stunning vases – starting with this blue curved ceramic plant pot. Decorated with reactive glazes in a navy blue hue with a ribbed design, the glazes react with heat to give each pot a unique finish.
Round gold dressing table mirror
This minimal mirror will add a chic feel to your space, thanks to its sleek golden tone, ideal for your dressing table, desk or dresser.
Kalani green ceramic sushi plate & dipping bowl
Sushi lovers are sure to appreciate this sushi plate and dipping bowl which are perfect for nights at home.
Ovalo natural rattan pendant lamp shade large
Embrace the rattan trend with this pendant lampshade, which will hang from your ceiling like a piece of art making it centre stage in any room.
Fiori stripe ceramic serving jug
This pretty and practical jug will add a subtle yet colourful element to your tablescaping, adding a springtime feel to your dining decor.
Ciao lemon doormat large
Bring Italy to you with this kitsch ciao lemon doormat, which is sure to bring a smile to any guest entering your home.
Images: Oliver Bonas
