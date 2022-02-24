ombre homeware buys collage

11 ombre home decor buys that will add a colourful yet minimalist feel to your space

Posted by for Home and interiors

From mugs to throws, these ombre home decor buys will add a subtle yet colourful touch to your home.

When it comes to colour, we often tend to go for solid hues. From punchy blues to subtle creams, having a solid colour palette is usually the go-to when it comes to hair, fashion and even our homes.

But why go for one colour when you can for two or even three?

The beauty of ombre styles and designs – a stripe or pattern with gradual shading that blends from one colour to another – is it allows you to embrace multiple colours in a way that steers away from garish hues and embraces subtle, minimalistic styles.

From pillows to vases, ombre home accessories come in a variety of styles and shades, from indigo purples to pastel pinks which beautifully fade into one another and are an easy yet stylish addition to any room – and we’ve selected 11 ombre home decor buys that will be a great addition to your space.

You may also like

13 Y2K-inspired homeware buys that are at the top of our interiors wishlist

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair