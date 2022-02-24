From mugs to throws, these ombre home decor buys will add a subtle yet colourful touch to your home.
When it comes to colour, we often tend to go for solid hues. From punchy blues to subtle creams, having a solid colour palette is usually the go-to when it comes to hair, fashion and even our homes.
But why go for one colour when you can for two or even three?
The beauty of ombre styles and designs – a stripe or pattern with gradual shading that blends from one colour to another – is it allows you to embrace multiple colours in a way that steers away from garish hues and embraces subtle, minimalistic styles.
From pillows to vases, ombre home accessories come in a variety of styles and shades, from indigo purples to pastel pinks which beautifully fade into one another and are an easy yet stylish addition to any room – and we’ve selected 11 ombre home decor buys that will be a great addition to your space.
Anthropologie Dalila ombre small pitcher
Glazed and painted with a pastel-hued ombre finish, this earthenware jug will brighten up your brunch table or bring charm to special occasions.
Thistle & Stone Home Mojave glaze plant mister
This tonal green plant mister is complete with a metallic silver spout and pump mechanism, with a rustic texture and dip ombre effect.
Shop Thistle & Stone Home Mojave glaze plant mister at I Am Fy, £20
Sass & Belle Mojave glaze green large planter
Add an earthy aesthetic to your interiors with this large tonal green planter, standing on three textured legs. The rustic texture and dip ombre effect are created from a reactive glaze technique which forms subtle variations in colour tones, making each one beautifully unique.
Shop Sass & Belle Mojave glaze green large planter at Ocado, £10.40
Retreat smudge ombre cushion
Featuring stripes in delicate watercolour shades, this smudge ombre cushion is perfect for adding a soft wash of colour to a neutral sofa, bed or armchair.
SGW Lab mug
This SGW Lab mug is handcrafted in the brand’s London studio and is made of glazed porcelain with a beautiful pastel ombre hue.
The Beach Boutique glazed ombre Sienna mug
Enjoy your favourite tea or coffee in this beautiful ombre glazed mug, which is the perfect addition to any bohemian-inspired home.
The British Blanket Company shipping forecast 'coast ombre' merino throw
Wrap yourself up in this throw from The British Blanket Company, which is inspired by the natural colours of the British coastline and woven from soft and light merino lambswool.
Shop The British Blanket Company shipping forecast ‘coast ombre’ merino throw, £120
Marloe Marloe mixed candle holder
These Marloe Marloe candle holders are designed as a functional pairing to hold your tapered dinner candles, but also work perfectly as standalone pieces on any surface.
Dunelm large ombre glass table lamp
Give your home a distinct and modern finish with this ombre glass table lamp. Designed with a large glass jar in a smoked grey colourway and a textured grey linen shade, it is great for adding an additional source of light to your room.
Barker and Stonehouse round ombre vase
Beautifully crafted from glass with a graduated blue finish, this round ombre vase is a distinctly modern piece that is sure to catch the eye, whether placed by your dining table, sideboard or bookshelf.
Shop Barker and Stonehouse round ombre vase at UFurnish, £20
The Conran Shop ombre set of two tumblers
Add these chic tumblers to your cup collection and enjoy the vibrant ombre effect which can house everything from iced tea to summer cocktails.
Shop The Conran Shop ombre set of two tumblers at Mr Porter, £38
