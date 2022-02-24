When it comes to colour , we often tend to go for solid hues. From punchy blues to subtle creams , having a solid colour palette is usually the go-to when it comes to hair , fashion and even our homes .

But why go for one colour when you can for two or even three?

The beauty of ombre styles and designs – a stripe or pattern with gradual shading that blends from one colour to another – is it allows you to embrace multiple colours in a way that steers away from garish hues and embraces subtle, minimalistic styles.

From pillows to vases, ombre home accessories come in a variety of styles and shades, from indigo purples to pastel pinks which beautifully fade into one another and are an easy yet stylish addition to any room – and we’ve selected 11 ombre home decor buys that will be a great addition to your space.