All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Orange is said to be one of the best colours for concentration, creativity and productivity – and these buys will help you work more efficiently while working from home
Did you know that orange is one of the best colours for stimulating concentration?
It’s considered to be one of the brightest colour shades that help to increase energy levels, productivity and creativity – which is perfect for those of us who work from home and, at times, can get easily distracted by the numerous devices, people and things in our homes.
If you’re looking to be at your most productive while WFH, giving your home office or workspace a colourful refresh may be just what you need – and we’ve selected nine orange homeware buys that’ll see you whiz through work with complete focus in no time.
Dunelm Kendall velvet chair
Who says you can’t be comfortable and productive? This Dunelm chair will provide you with both and is designed with a curved shell back and gold-finished metal legs to add a contemporary touch.
Martha Brook pastel grooved coaster or pen holder
Hand-crafted in the UK from eco-friendly jesmonite, this coaster or pen holder is available in this soft peach shade and will rest beautifully on your desk while holding multiple pens or resting a cup of tea on.
Shop Martha Brook pastel grooved coaster or pen holder, £14.95
Pantone teacup
Bring a bold dash of colour to your workspace, with this Pantone mug which is sure to stand out in your cabinet and look great while indulging in your favourite drink.
Aspinal of London mouse pad
This full-grain leather desk pad is the perfect accessory to your iMac or desktop PC and will add an element of luxury to any workspace.
Perch and Parrow Veronica rug
This warm burnt orange rug is perfect for adding personality and style to your living room, bedroom or study and will be a centrepiece of high-end comfort in your space.
Bisley home filer
Organise your documents in this compact and understated home filer, which is perfect for small spaces and for keeping your necessities neat and nearby.
Olivia’s Malini luxe cushion
This bright and vibrant cushion will complement your space, whether it’s a bold accent feature or a lively contrast to neutral decor.
Artemide Nessino table lamp
This table lamp encapsulates the aura of the 60s with its retro silhouette and will sit perfectly on your desk.
Urban Outfitters orange recycled glass bubble vase
Add fresh or dried flowers to your space with a small tinted vase that’s made from glass and featuring a bubble shape construction with a 70s-inspired style.
Shop Urban Outfitters orange recycled glass bubble vase, £30
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
