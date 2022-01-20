orange home accessories collage

These 9 orange home accessories will help boost productivity while working from home

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Orange is said to be one of the best colours for concentration, creativity and productivity – and these buys will help you work more efficiently while working from home 

Did you know that orange is one of the best colours for stimulating concentration?

It’s considered to be one of the brightest colour shades that help to increase energy levels, productivity and creativity – which is perfect for those of us who work from home and, at times, can get easily distracted by the numerous devices, people and things in our homes.

If you’re looking to be at your most productive while WFH, giving your home office or workspace a colourful refresh may be just what you need – and we’ve selected nine orange homeware buys that’ll see you whiz through work with complete focus in no time.

You may also like

Transform your bedroom into a tranquil space with these 11 blue homeware buys

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair