There’s something about origami that has always fascinated me.

Often associated with Japanese culture, origami is essentially the art of paper folding, and while it has existed for hundreds of years, it was popularised on a global level in the 20th century when paper became a product that was more readily available.

According to Michael James Wong, the author of Senbazuru: Small Steps To Hope, Healing And Happiness, origami is “a mindful practice. It’s a tool people can use to give themselves a pause.” And if there is ever a place where we want to pause and relax, it’s in our homes.

To bring that air of mindfulness into your home, investing in a few origami-inspired home accessories might be the way forward and we’ve found 9 home accessories that we are adding to our interiors wishlist right now, from Etsy, Dunelm, Arket and more.