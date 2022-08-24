All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Embrace the art of paper folding with these origami-inspired home accessories.
There’s something about origami that has always fascinated me.
Often associated with Japanese culture, origami is essentially the art of paper folding, and while it has existed for hundreds of years, it was popularised on a global level in the 20th century when paper became a product that was more readily available.
According to Michael James Wong, the author of Senbazuru: Small Steps To Hope, Healing And Happiness, origami is “a mindful practice. It’s a tool people can use to give themselves a pause.” And if there is ever a place where we want to pause and relax, it’s in our homes.
To bring that air of mindfulness into your home, investing in a few origami-inspired home accessories might be the way forward and we’ve found 9 home accessories that we are adding to our interiors wishlist right now, from Etsy, Dunelm, Arket and more.
Arket honeycomb table decoration
Whether placed on a shelf alongside your Christmas tree a few months from now or as an interesting talking point for your dinner table right now, this honeycomb decoration is made from sturdy paper and will look beautiful in your home.
Dunelm origami decagon easy fit pendant
Bringing a splash of colour to any room, this pendant shade boasts a contemporary geometric design and is hand-crafted from recycled FSC paper.
Cult Furniture ischia ridged ceramic vase
This ceramic vase is an elegant and modern accessory that will house your favourite bouquet of flowers.
La Redoute Interieurs set of twp gayoma metal origami boats
These two little boats will brighten up the decor in your home with a nautical look.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs set of 2 gayoma metal origami boats, £13
Hicks and Hicks paper decoration
These folded paper decorations are hand made and perfect for hanging from the ceiling or on your mantlepiece to make a subtle statement in your home.
Polly is Folding Paper origami crane mobile decor
Hang these folding paper origami birds in your bedroom and watch how they help create a soothing and relaxing environment.
Shop Polly is Folding Paper origami crane mobile decor is Etsy, £32
Corrigan Studio Schreiber origami hooked black/white rug
We can all appreciate a monochrome rug with geometric design - and this Corrigan Studio rug fits the description to a tee.
Shop Corrigan Studio Schreiber origami hooked black/white rug at Wayfair, £36.99
Amelia Corvino tangram n.01 print
If you want to add some iconic artwork to your walls, look no further than this Amelia Corvino print.
Aurora murna white origami ceramic vase
Inspired by traditional origami, this stunning table vase features a striking texture and will become your favourite piece to place colourful artificial flowers, foliage or fresh seasonal blossoms from your own garden.
