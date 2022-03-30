“I really wanted to brighten up the kitchen and make the environment a happier, more playful space,” says Kiely.

“We created new variations on our classic stem patterns and teamed these with contemporary colours that still nod to mid-century styling. We know that fans of the brand love our 50s and 60s inspired designs, and this is something we wanted to carry through into the new kitchen collection with brand new wild rose stem, atomic flower stem patterns and the much-loved liquorice stem.

“The new collection is perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of springtime floral and colour to their kitchen without compromising on design.”

In ebullient shades of pink, yellow, blue, green and orange, this collection is full of colour and perfect for spring-summer – even if the weather doesn’t currently reflect that.

Orla Kiely’s collection is available to shop online now.