Orla Kiely channels the 70s with this joyful kitchenware collection
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The Irish designer has just launched a collection of colourful kitchenware, featuring printed mugs, storage jars, placemats and more.
The sun has officially left us and I am definitely feeling the difference.
The joy that came with an intense dose of vitamin D after months of cloudy skies and rainy days was much needed – and until the sun returns to us (soon I hope), we’ll have to recreate that atmosphere at home and our interiors – and Orla Kiely’s latest collection can help us do just that.
The Irish designer has launched a new collection of kitchenware, which includes baking tins, oven gloves, tea towels, storage tins and more in playful retro patterns that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back into the 70s.
“I really wanted to brighten up the kitchen and make the environment a happier, more playful space,” says Kiely.
“We created new variations on our classic stem patterns and teamed these with contemporary colours that still nod to mid-century styling. We know that fans of the brand love our 50s and 60s inspired designs, and this is something we wanted to carry through into the new kitchen collection with brand new wild rose stem, atomic flower stem patterns and the much-loved liquorice stem.
“The new collection is perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of springtime floral and colour to their kitchen without compromising on design.”
In ebullient shades of pink, yellow, blue, green and orange, this collection is full of colour and perfect for spring-summer – even if the weather doesn’t currently reflect that.
Orla Kiely’s collection is available to shop online now.
Images: Orla Kiely