Our Place has just launched at Liberty – and its iconic Always Pan is at the top of our wishlist
- Leah Sinclair
Known for the iconic Always Pan in a range of colourful hues, Our Place will now be available to shop at the luxury department store.
If there is one item that’s remained on my interiors wishlist for the past few months, it’s Our Place’s highly coveted cookware pieces.
The American brand is known for its cult-favourite Always Pan (dubbed a “kitchen magician” by Oprah Winfrey), and Perfect Pot in a range of hues – and now they can be purchased at Liberty.
The multifunctional utensils will be available to shop in-store and online, allowing UK shoppers to get their hands on the IG-worthy products that are sure to amp up your kitchen aesthetic.
It comes after the brand launched its first-ever tableware collection, filled with ceramic, hand-glazed plates, bowls, mugs, and serving platters.
Our Place was founded in 2019 by the co-founder of the Malala Fund, Shiza Shahid, and was established to “bring people together”, by centring food and its ability to garner community as its heart.
“As immigrants, my partner and I literally found our place by cooking and sharing foods with our new communities. That’s why we created Our Place – to bring people together,” Shahid told Stylist last year.
“We make it easier to cook at home so you can spend more time sharing a meal with your chosen family.”
Images: Our Place