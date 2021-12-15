The most magical outdoor Christmas lights and decorations to buy for 2021
- Posted by
- Annie Simpson
- Published
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether you have a garden to fill, a tiny balcony or just want to adorn your front door, these outdoor decorations capture the spirit of Christmas.
Who says Christmas decorations are just for indoors? To truly embrace the season, go beyond your standard tree and baubles and spread your festive decor beyond your front door.
Outdoor decorations needn’t be out outlandish or tacky – and you don’t need to have a huge garden either – we’ve found seven chic seasonal pieces which would look just as good on the tiniest of city balconies, as they do in expansive al fresco spaces.
Light-up reindeers, neon signs and even a doormat filled with Christmas cheer, we’ve selected seven of our favourite outdoor decorations that are guaranteed to bring joy year after year.
Habitat set of 4 Christmas tree path finder lights
Light the way to your front door this Christmas to ensure your guests (and Santa) find the right house.
Shop Habitat set of 4 Christmas tree path finder lights, £15
John Lewis & Partners potted battery operated pre-lit LED Christmas trees
Just one tree inside is simply not enough. This pair of LED-lit Christmas trees are perfect to sit either side of your front door for effortless festive charm.
Shop John Lewis & Partners potted battery operated pre-lit LED Christmas trees, £149
Lights4fun outdoor battery star Christmas silhouette
Go beyond the traditional wreath and adorn your front door with this light-up star. Plus, it’s battery operated, so there’s no need to worry about plugging in to outdoor mains.
Shop Lights4fun outdoor battery star Christmas silhouette, £19.99
4everlight Merry Christmas snowflakes star dual colour LED neon sign
Who doesn’t love a neon sign? Brighten up your outdoor space this year with this Merry Christmas light, which can be customised with a range of colours and fonts.
Shop 4everlight Merry Christmas snowflakes star dual colour LED neon sign at Etsy, £94.18
Whitestores the Ralph siblings Christmas reindeer
Father Christmas may have had nine reindeers pulling his sleigh, but this pair is plenty to add a festive touch to your front porch.
Shop Whitestores the Ralph siblings Christmas reindeer, £119.99
Homebase 8ft string tree white LED outdoor Christmas light decoration
If an eight-foot light-up tree in your garden doesn’t scream ‘I love Christmas’, we don’t know what does.
Shop Homebase 8ft string tree white LED outdoor Christmas light decoration, £80
Cox and Cox Christmas car doormat
And if you really have no outdoor space for lights, reindeer and additional trees, you can still enjoy the most wonderful time of the year with this Christmas doormat. Perfect for muddy boots and missed deliveries alike.
Images: courtesy of brands