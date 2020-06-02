Summer is here and outdoor dining is officially in. Shop our edit for everything you need to eat al fresco in style from must-have BBQ accessories to stylish unbreakable glasses to sip orange wine in.
Eating outdoors is one of summer’s little pleasures. Whiling away hours in the garden with something refreshing to hand, firing up the BBQ and enjoying a big, leafy salad sat out on the garden furniture – it’s just heaven, is’t it?
Now that lockdown restrictions have loosened enough for us to socialise with up to six friends, we’re looking forward to inviting some pals around (while practising social distancing, of course).
In accordance with the guidelines any meeting with friends we do will be outside, but who would mind with the glorious weather we’ve been having? To set the scene, though, we’ll be investing in some beautiful outdoor accessories to make sure we can still entertain with comfort and flair.
From eco-friendly plates you won’t have to wash up to chic bunting from The White Company to decorate your outdoor space, shop our outdoor dining edit before the weekend rolls round again.
Acrylic champagne flute
What’s garden entertaining without a bottle of bubbly, eh? You can avoid any breakages with these classic plastic champagne glasses from John Lewis & Partners.
They come in a standard size of 240ml and are ordered individually, depending on how many you need.
Addia napkin set
Lay your table with a botanical theme and reflect your outdoor environment.
We love these leafy, green and purple-hued napkins which are screen printed with a beautiful design.
Pink wooden cutlery set
This collection of cute, wooden cutlery is perfect for outdoor dining as they’re plastic-free but mean you won’t need to wash up.
We love that they’ve been dipped in pale pink, too.
Tassel bunting decorations
We love the little tufts of pom-poms on the edge of each flag and the neutral tone of this bunting, from the ever-chic The White Company.
Rosa placemat
The natural feel of this woven placemat makes it feel at home outside.
It’s been crafted from seagrass and decorated with swishing tassels to give your dining table a twist, but can also be wiped clean which is handy.
Plastic hi ball glasses
These cheerful plastic tumblers look summery and will stay in tact even if they’re accidentally knocked off the table.
Coming in a set of six, they’re perfect for a gathering. We like ours filled with punch, but sparkling water and elderflower will also do nicely.
Mint eco large plate
These 100% natural plates are both eco-friendly and elegant.
They’re made from pulp and then molded into a stylish curved design with a scalloped edge, ticking off one of our favourite decor trends.
