Eating outdoors is one of summer’s little pleasures. Whiling away hours in the garden with something refreshing to hand, firing up the BBQ and enjoying a big, leafy salad sat out on the garden furniture – it’s just heaven, is’t it?

Now that lockdown restrictions have loosened enough for us to socialise with up to six friends, we’re looking forward to inviting some pals around (while practising social distancing, of course).

In accordance with the guidelines any meeting with friends we do will be outside, but who would mind with the glorious weather we’ve been having? To set the scene, though, we’ll be investing in some beautiful outdoor accessories to make sure we can still entertain with comfort and flair.

From eco-friendly plates you won’t have to wash up to chic bunting from The White Company to decorate your outdoor space, shop our outdoor dining edit before the weekend rolls round again.