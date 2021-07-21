Outdoor lanterns for extending al fresco evenings

7 outdoor lanterns to make the most of summer evenings

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

All your outdoor space needs is one of these chic lanterns to help keep you going all night. 

It’s very, very hot and while sleeping and functioning might be near enough impossible, the balmy climes lend themselves perfectly to mellow evenings which work perfectly with an Aperol (with a cohort of funky-shaped cubes of ice) and some form of outdoor space

If you’re lucky enough to have your own patch of grass, courtyard or concrete, then what you might need in order to prolong the beauty of these dreamy al fresco evenings is an outdoor lantern, which you can either string along some form of foliage or, in case you’re not much of a plant parent, a standalone lantern instead.

The point is to illuminate the space that you have so you can continue to read or chat, or whatever you like to do after hours. These are some of our favourite outdoor lanterns to light up your space.

  • H&M large bamboo candle lantern

    H&M large bamboo candle lantern
    H&M large bamboo candle lantern

    Not only do these sweet bamboo lanterns come in all different shapes and sizes, they’re also purse-friendly which means you can commit to stacking them up. 

    Shop H&M large bamboo candle lantern, £24.99

    BUY NOW

  • Lights4Fun Miami solar lanterns

    Lights4Fun Miami solar lanterns
    Lights4Fun Miami solar lanterns

    Similar to the sort that you write your deepest, darkest wishes into and cast off into the universe, these lanterns are mystical and marvelous.

    Shop Lights4Fun Miami solar lanterns, £34.99

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article