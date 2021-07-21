It’s very, very hot and while sleeping and functioning might be near enough impossible, the balmy climes lend themselves perfectly to mellow evenings which work perfectly with an Aperol (with a cohort of funky-shaped cubes of ice) and some form of outdoor space.

If you’re lucky enough to have your own patch of grass, courtyard or concrete, then what you might need in order to prolong the beauty of these dreamy al fresco evenings is an outdoor lantern, which you can either string along some form of foliage or, in case you’re not much of a plant parent, a standalone lantern instead.