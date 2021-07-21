All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
All your outdoor space needs is one of these chic lanterns to help keep you going all night.
It’s very, very hot and while sleeping and functioning might be near enough impossible, the balmy climes lend themselves perfectly to mellow evenings which work perfectly with an Aperol (with a cohort of funky-shaped cubes of ice) and some form of outdoor space.
If you’re lucky enough to have your own patch of grass, courtyard or concrete, then what you might need in order to prolong the beauty of these dreamy al fresco evenings is an outdoor lantern, which you can either string along some form of foliage or, in case you’re not much of a plant parent, a standalone lantern instead.
The point is to illuminate the space that you have so you can continue to read or chat, or whatever you like to do after hours. These are some of our favourite outdoor lanterns to light up your space.
All Things Brighton Beautiful solar powered LED lantern lights
These pretty patterned lanterns are perfect for lending your outdoor space a splash of colour and texture.
Shop All Things Brighton Beautiful solar powered LED lantern lights at Not On The High Street, £39.95
Nordic House glass lantern set
With pretty jam jar glasses, these lanterns are chic, pared-back and super minimal.
Dexter & Fox bamboo lantern
Crafted from black bamboo, these handheld lanterns come in either black or white – perfect for the indecisive.
Nkuku Sia lantern
If your space needs a standalone lantern more than anything, and you prefer sculptural interiors pieces, then the Sia lantern from Nkuku is for you.
Urban Outfitters LED solar lantern chain
These slightly smaller, but no less more adorable, lanterns are perfect for stringing along a fence or a tree for a twinkly fairy light-esque effect.
H&M large bamboo candle lantern
Not only do these sweet bamboo lanterns come in all different shapes and sizes, they’re also purse-friendly which means you can commit to stacking them up.
Lights4Fun Miami solar lanterns
Similar to the sort that you write your deepest, darkest wishes into and cast off into the universe, these lanterns are mystical and marvelous.
