One of the activities which has seen a massive resurgence over the last couple of months is paint by numbers.

Being able to try new hobbies and activities while we spend more time at home has been one of the few good things to come from lockdown .

The retro hobby has undergone a trendy makeover since the beginning of the pandemic, with cool new designs from independent businesses now appearing all over our Instagram feeds.

It’s hardly surprising that this hobby has seen such a rise in popularity, however.

Not only does it allow you to access all the stress-relieving benefits of painting, but it also removes any pressure to come up with ideas or know what you’re doing. In short, it’s an activity which is accessible for complete beginners and seasoned experts alike – and it’s a relatively inexpensive way to get new art for your walls, too.