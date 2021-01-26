Looking for a new activity to keep you entertained in lockdown? Painting by numbers is the latest retro hobby making a comeback.
Being able to try new hobbies and activities while we spend more time at home has been one of the few good things to come from lockdown.
Whether you’ve fallen in love with embroidery, tried a new type of exercise or rediscovered your long-lost love of jigsaw puzzles, finding new ways to relax and unwind while stuck at home has been a crucial part of pandemic life for many of us.
One of the activities which has seen a massive resurgence over the last couple of months is paint by numbers.
The retro hobby has undergone a trendy makeover since the beginning of the pandemic, with cool new designs from independent businesses now appearing all over our Instagram feeds.
It’s hardly surprising that this hobby has seen such a rise in popularity, however.
Not only does it allow you to access all the stress-relieving benefits of painting, but it also removes any pressure to come up with ideas or know what you’re doing. In short, it’s an activity which is accessible for complete beginners and seasoned experts alike – and it’s a relatively inexpensive way to get new art for your walls, too.
So without further ado, here’s our pick of the best paint by numbers kits available now to get you started, from monstera leaves to colourful cityscapes.
Happy painting!
Mood Board Boutique Luscious Leaf Kit
Whether or not you’re a houseplant lover, you’re sure to enjoy completing this vibrant botanical design from Mood Board Boutique.
And for each set you purchase, Mood Board Boutique will donate £3 to Macmillan Cancer Support, so you can treat yourself in the knowledge your money is doing some good.
Shop Mood Board Boutique Luscious Leaf Kit at Not On The High Street, £22
Typo Stevie Floral Paint By Numbers
This poster-size floral paint by numbers kit from stationery brand Typo comes attached to a natural ‘ready to hang’ frame, so you can put it straight on your wall once you’re finished.
This kit is a great option if you don’t fancy splashing the cash on a more expensive kit but still want something that’ll look nice on your wall.
Shop Stevie Floral Paint By Numbers at Typo, £8.40 (was £12)
Roots And Ribbon Mandala Wall Hanging Kit
If you’re looking for a challenge, this intricate wall hanging from Roots and Ribbon is sure to provide one. Although it only consists of four colours, the small details of the design require a steady hand to complete.
Plus, when you’re finished, it’s ready to hang straight on your wall – what’s not to love?
Drop Of Colour Pastel Plants Set
This set of three paint by numbers plants from Drop Of Colour isn’t too complicated, so it’s a great one for beginners who want to give painting by numbers a go.
We love how the three prints look side-by-side when finished, too.
Royal & Langnickel The Starry Night Painting Set
Create your very own masterpiece at home with this paint by numbers version of Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night from Royal & Langnickel.
It may look complicated, but with the numbers and pre-printed design to guide you, you’ll be well on your way to recreating a piece of art history.
Shop Royal & Langnickel The Starry Night Painting Set at Crafty Arts, £9.99 (was £11.99)
Brolly Weather Amsterdam Paint By Numbers
Just because we’re not allowed to travel right now, doesn’t mean we can’t get a taste of what’s waiting for us via a paint by numbers kit.
We love the bold colours on this Amsterdam-inspired design by Brolly Weather.
