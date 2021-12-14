As we begin to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022, many of us will be wondering how to inject a sense of excitement and freshness into our lives – and after another year of Covid-19 and an ever-spreading Omicron variant, we need a dose of optimism like never before.

Whether you’re looking to purchase something that has been on your wishlist for months or you’re open to adding a new and exciting piece to your home, the right accessory can instantly brighten up a space and equally your mood – and luckily, we know the colour on everybody’s lips which is sure to spruce up your space in the new year.