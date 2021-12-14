a collage of home accessories in very peri blue

Pantone Colour of the Year 2022: 9 ways to infuse the popular Very Peri shade into your home

With Pantone naming Very Peri the colour of 2022, the shade has become a major talking point – and we’ve found 9 ways to inject the popular colour into your home now.

As we begin to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022, many of us will be wondering how to inject a sense of excitement and freshness into our lives – and after another year of Covid-19 and an ever-spreading Omicron variant, we need a dose of optimism like never before.

Whether you’re looking to purchase something that has been on your wishlist for months or you’re open to adding a new and exciting piece to your home, the right accessory can instantly brighten up a space and equally your mood – and luckily, we know the colour on everybody’s lips which is sure to spruce up your space in the new year.

Pantone just announced that the new colour of the year for 2022 is Very Peri – a vibrant blue-purple, which is described as a shade that displays “a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expressions.”

Who knew a shade could hold so much promise? 

With aims to encourage creativity and expression, a lick of Very Peri paint or an equally stunning vase or lamp in the popular colour could be just what we need – and we’ve listed a few of our fave products that embody this calming shade and is worth adding to your interiors watchlist.

