With Pantone naming Very Peri the colour of 2022, the shade has become a major talking point – and we’ve found 9 ways to inject the popular colour into your home now.
As we begin to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022, many of us will be wondering how to inject a sense of excitement and freshness into our lives – and after another year of Covid-19 and an ever-spreading Omicron variant, we need a dose of optimism like never before.
Whether you’re looking to purchase something that has been on your wishlist for months or you’re open to adding a new and exciting piece to your home, the right accessory can instantly brighten up a space and equally your mood – and luckily, we know the colour on everybody’s lips which is sure to spruce up your space in the new year.
Pantone just announced that the new colour of the year for 2022 is Very Peri – a vibrant blue-purple, which is described as a shade that displays “a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expressions.”
Who knew a shade could hold so much promise?
With aims to encourage creativity and expression, a lick of Very Peri paint or an equally stunning vase or lamp in the popular colour could be just what we need – and we’ve listed a few of our fave products that embody this calming shade and is worth adding to your interiors watchlist.
Nordic Nest Knabstrup vase ribbed
Place your seasonal bouquets in this elegant round vase. Coming in a stunning shade, the vase will make for a lovely centrepiece in the middle of the dining table or on a side table next to the sofa.
The Nine Schools blue and white floral ginger jar
Designed with classic floral motifs in blue and white, this beautiful jar made in Jingdezhen, China is a stylish decorative piece for any home.
Artisanti blue glass lamp
Classic design meets contemporary art in this modern and elegant frosted blue glass lamp.
This blue candlestick style lamp is a reinvention of the classic spindle candle holder, featuring a tapered cone on a ball and cup base.
Hay outline contrast-trim linen and cotton-blend cushion
Keep your decor simple with this Hay cushion, which features a contrasting trim design and concealed zip fastening at the back.
Shop Hay outline contrast-trim linen and cotton-blend cushion at Selfridges, £65
Johnston of Elgin herringbone merino throw
Cosy for the winter and lightweight enough for the warmer months, this herringbone throw is both practical and luxe and will add texture to any room.
The Trouvailles dipped speckled mug
Ditch your plain-coloured mugs for this speckled design, which is handmade and makes for a wonderful statement piece in your kitchen cupboard.
Wayfair Lavender theme wall clock
Add a cottagecore feel to your home with this dreamy wall clock from Wayfair.
Latte Home Very Peri clock
You’ll be watching the time like never before with this stand out clock in Pantone’s signature Very Peri shade.
Oparta geometric wall art
If you’re looking to add some artistic flair to your walls, this geometric print will do just the trick.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
