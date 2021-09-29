Pantone's new favourite colours

Pantone is predicting that these two colours will be huge next year – here are 11 ways to add them to your home now

Super sonic blue and potpourri pink are two of the shades Pantone is betting big things on for next year.

When trend forecasting and colour consultancy Pantone throws its weight behind shades that it predicts are about to make it big, the world pays attention.

And as part of its latest report to showcase the top colours used in the spring/summer 2022 collections at London Fashion Week, there were two breakout shades that we, and clearly Pantone too, are predicting big things for. Meet super sonic blue and potpourri pink.

The blue hue is described by the brand as “electric in intensity”, while the pink is “a lighthearted and carefree fresh pastel pink”, and while they may not go hand-in-hand, these two shades are set to be everywhere next year – not just in fashion but homeware too.

And as always, it pays to be ahead of the curve, so we’ve rounded up the best homeware pieces to invest in now to add a splash of Pantone-approved pizzazz into your home. 

