All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Super sonic blue and potpourri pink are two of the shades Pantone is betting big things on for next year.
When trend forecasting and colour consultancy Pantone throws its weight behind shades that it predicts are about to make it big, the world pays attention.
And as part of its latest report to showcase the top colours used in the spring/summer 2022 collections at London Fashion Week, there were two breakout shades that we, and clearly Pantone too, are predicting big things for. Meet super sonic blue and potpourri pink.
The blue hue is described by the brand as “electric in intensity”, while the pink is “a lighthearted and carefree fresh pastel pink”, and while they may not go hand-in-hand, these two shades are set to be everywhere next year – not just in fashion but homeware too.
And as always, it pays to be ahead of the curve, so we’ve rounded up the best homeware pieces to invest in now to add a splash of Pantone-approved pizzazz into your home.
Overose Nudesse candle
Not only are Overose’s candles some of the best-smelling in the game, but they’re also housed in the prettiest of potpourri pink vessels.
Hay Juice Wide striped glass vase
A vase is a forever investment, so why not make your next purchase a super sonic blue iteration?
Scandi Born Bigjigs watering can
Dripping in Scandinavian sensibility, this modern-looking potpourri pink watering can is perfect for keeping your plant babies hydrated in style.
HK Living Metal triangle lamp
If you’re in need of a new lamp for your home, then look to this cool and sculptural blue metal number, which will add a splash of both light and colour.
Furniture Maxi Russell velvet sofa
A pretty blush pink velour sofa comes by way of Furniture Maxi, whose Art Deco-esque couch looks as pretty as it is practical.
Hay outline cushion
Have you ever seen a cooler or more on trend cushion? No, nor have we. Clash Hay’s super sonic blue hue cushion against a clutch of animal print numbers for a seriously fun colour scheme.
Raawii Alev set of two earthenware cups
Those chipped glasses and mugs you’ve been using? Forget them, for these petal pink earthenware cups are the only things to be seen sipping from.
Shop Raawii Alev set of two earthenware cups at Net-a-Porter, £50
R+D.Lab Nini hexagon glass tumblers
Add a splash of colour and sculptural shapes to your glassware arsenal with this duo of hexagon-shaped tumblers.
Shop R+D.Lab Nini hexagon glass tumblers at Matches Fashion, £65
Luin Living bath sheet
White bathroom furnishings are so last year; it’s all about upgrading to potpourri pink snuggly iterations. We’re loving this set of blush pink towels.
William Yeoward Bella blue carafe
Make that wine taste even better by letting it breathe in a blue-toned glass carafe. Airing out your alcohol has never looked better.
Alessi Merdolino toilet brush
You’d be forgiven for assuming that toilet brushes can never be colourful or fun, but this super sonic blue number is here to prove you wrong.
Shop Alessi Merdolino toilet brush at John Lewis & Partners, £44
Images: courtesy of brands.