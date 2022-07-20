All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Papier-mâché isn’t just for kids - and these homeware buys from Made, Selfridges and more prove it.
When I think of papier-mâché, it’s mostly kids’ art projects that come to mind.
I’m reminded of my primary school days, cutting up strips of newspaper, holding on to a balloon and spending hours crafting something that would probably end up in the bin a day or so later.
But papier-mâché is definitely not just for kids and it’s getting an adult upgrade.
From chic sculptural vases to minimalist tableware, papier-mâché homeware is both stylish and sustainable – and these are the home accessories we’ve got our eye on.
Made Dahlia tall lamp shade, white paper-mâché
Papier-mâché has been given a chic upgrade with this lamp shade that will perfectly complement all the natural wood and pastel paint on display in your room.
Disa Lifestyle Geras paper-mâché deco pot
Place dried flowers and blooms in this cream papier-maché pot, which will sit beautifully in the living rooms and bedrooms of interior design enthusiasts.
Mali Homeware paper-mâché bowls
Minimalists will love these papier-mâché bowls, which come in three muted tones and add depth and texture wherever they’re placed.
French Connection small papier-mâché bowl
Inject some texture into your interiors with this bowl crafted from papier-mâché that will add a sense of style to any mantel or table.
Serax Marie papier-mâché pot
Papier-mâché doesn’t have to be neutral – and this serax papier-mâché pot from designer Marie Michielssen is the perfect example of how to add a dose of colour to your interiors.
Caribbean Craft small papier mache rainbow bowl
Go bold this summer with these rainbow papier-mâché bowls, which are bursting with colour and will really stand out in your home.
Shop Caribbean Craft small papier mache rainbow bowl at Wolf and Badger, £58
H&M Home papier-mâché table lamp
This white table lamp will add a chic, crafty feel to your space and will complement any room in your home.
Habitat recycled cotton mache planter
This chalky white planter is both stylish and sustainable, as it’s been upcycled using 100% waste cotton and hand-formed using a papier-mâché technique.
De La Jardin Noosa III decorative vessel
Think pink with this sculptural vase, which is handmade from paper clay and developed from papier-mâché using paper and card waste.
