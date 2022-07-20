paper mache homeware collage

9 papier-mâché homeware buys that will give your home a chic and sustainable edge

Papier-mâché isn’t just for kids - and these homeware buys from Made, Selfridges and more prove it.

When I think of papier-mâché, it’s mostly kids’ art projects that come to mind.

I’m reminded of my primary school days, cutting up strips of newspaper, holding on to a balloon and spending hours crafting something that would probably end up in the bin a day or so later.

But papier-mâché is definitely not just for kids and it’s getting an adult upgrade.

From chic sculptural vases to minimalist tableware, papier-mâché homeware is both stylish and sustainable – and these are the home accessories we’ve got our eye on.

