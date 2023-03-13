“How I used interior inspo in Paris to create my dream living room mood board”

Shows like Netflix’s Emily In Paris have helped feed our most recent interest, of course. In fact, searches for ‘Paris interior design’ almost doubled in the past year with an extra 90% of us turning to Google to feed our envy of chic French flair. But how do you translate the décor trends du jour into physical items that’ll transform your own home, exactly?

I’m glad you asked. I took a hop, skip and a jump on the Eurostar to peruse Pari in search of inspiration for the dull living room in my rented flat. Armed with Google multisearch – the platform’s latest feature to take the faff out of finding – I could use what I saw in the City of Light as a living mood board for my homeware shopping list.

The trends that excited me most were far from the classic shabby chic that dominates most French-inspired Pinterest boards. Instead, I was drawn to the bold prints and textures that were seamlessly interwoven with more familiar Parisian design. It was the rich colours placed in decidedly unassuming setups that gave real character to the shops and cafés I wandered through.