All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From candles to cushions, homeware has never looked sweeter.
Just when you assumed that homeware couldn’t get any sweeter, it has, with the renaissance of a deliciously nostalgic trend: sherbet-shaded homeware. The sort that works seamlessly with your other homeware pieces, without detracting too much attention away from your existing interiors.
Of course, where pastel and sherbet shades differ is that sherbet is slightly more encompassing than the wishy-washy indecisive nature of pastels which, for sure, have their moment, but require a certain type of aesthetic to work totally. Sherbet hues are merely muted iterations of the bright and bold colours that maximalists tend to lean more towards.
And there’s a little bit of sherbet sweetness for everybody, from vases to kettles to lampshades. So, if you’re in the market for an upgrade of some sort, these are the pieces to turn your attentions to now.
Extra&Ordinary Vision small Jumony vase
You can never have enough vases; this sculptural offering from Extra&Ordinary will make a seriously stylish addition to any home.
Shop Extra&Ordinary Vision small Jumony vase at Liberty London, £110
&Klevering braided pastel photo frame
To remind you of all of the fun and travel that will return eventually, keep your favourite photographs in this sweet lavender-toned photo frame.
Shop &Klevering braided pastel photo frame at Trouva, £29.99
LSA International pastel tumblers
Forget boring old transparent glass and, instead, invest in sweet sherbet-coloured tumblers. Perfect for staying hydrated.
Oliver Bonas pink heart bowls set of three
If you’re forever losing jewellery like no other, firstly, join the club, and secondly, invest in these adorable heart-shaped bowls to keep your favourite trinkets safe.
Smeg KLF03 logo stainless steel kettle
Colourful kettles are a thing but if punchy pinks and bright blues aren’t for you, look to this muted toffee-toned number instead.
Shop Smeg KLF03 logo stainless steel kettle at Selfridges, £140
Hay colour crate
Stackable storage that looks as pretty as can be; thought it doesn’t exist? You’d clearly never met Hay’s ingeniously adorable sherbet-toned crates.
Lovingstring Gloria large drum lampshade
Colourful lampshades are taking over the homeware realm; get in on the trend with this handwoven one courtesy of one-woman brand Lovingstring.
Shop Lovingstring Gloria large drum lampshade at Liberty London, £140
Images: courtesy of brands.