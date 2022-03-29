All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Take your tablescaping to the next level and sip from these patterned glasses, mugs and tumblers from Polspotten, &Klevering, Stories Of Italy and more
We’ve all become used to simple designs when it comes to our dinnerware. From simple yet classic white plates to crystal clear glasses, some of us tend to lean towards the minimalistic side when we’re serving guests or just having our daily meals.
But there’s something about bold designs – from plates to mugs – that can really jazz up your tablescape, and patterned glasses are one of the things we’re loving right now.
From celestial-inspired glass mugs to hand-blown tumblers in an assortment of colours, patterned glasses, mugs and tumblers are having their time in the sun – and these are the ones we’re loving right now.
Polspotten ‘cutting tumblers’ set of six
These cutting tumblers are the bright and colourful design you need on your table. Presented in six different colours and defined by a unique series of surface engravings on each piece, the vibrant tumblers are great for entertaining guests and will bring a sense of joy to your tablescape.
Shop Polspotten ‘cutting tumblers’ set of six at Frank Bros, £109
Les Ottomans set of four ikat-printed tumbler glasses
This set of four tumblers is inspired by the Indonesian dyeing technique of ikat, where materials are bound to achieve a repetitive pattern, making them an interesting and striking accent to a dinner setting.
Shop Les Ottomans set of four ikat-printed tumbler glasses at Matches, £105
&Klevering glass – tortoise green set of four
These hand-blown glasses come in a spring-like pattern but will look great on a table setting any time of year.
Shop &Klevering glass tortoise green set of four at Trouva, £38.50
Casa Celva Murano shot glasses
Most shot glasses don’t look like these – the stunning designs are hand-blown by master glassblowers on the island of Murano, each one decorated with a tiny murrina detail.
Stories Of Italy Macchia mouth-blown glass tumblers – set of six
Coming in a two-tone detail in an assortment of colours, your tablescape will resemble a rainbow with these glass tumblers.
Shop Stories Of Italy Macchia mouth-blown glass tumblers set of six, £525
Cath Kidston self care set of 2 highball glasses
Welcome spring and summer into your home with these whimsical Cath Kidston hand-painted print glasses that are perfect for relaxing drinks with friends.
Vanderohe Curio + Net Sustain glass tumbler
Made using waste-conscious production processes, this tumbler has been hand-blown in the UK by skilled artisans from pink and yellow glass to achieve its beautiful dappled pattern.
Shop Vanderohe Curio + Net Sustain glass tumbler at Net-A-Porter, £100
Lav gold leaf bodega highball glasses - pack of six
Sip from these highball glasses, which come in a classic, clean-cut silhouette that are great for serving your favourite highball cocktails, soft drinks, juices and water.
Shop Lav gold leaf bodega highball glasses - pack of six at Rinkit, £10.99
Wilko tortoiseshell hiball – four pack
Tortoiseshell is an instantly recognisable pattern that will stand out anywhere – and these glasses are sure to do the same, enhancing your wine and dine experience.
Azaleas Store double wall glass with handle
Enjoy a warm cup of coffee or tea in this glass mug, which is adorned with an adorable blueberry and orange design.
Piece And Peace Studio 500ml glass breakfast mug cup
You’ll constantly want to drink out of these kitsch mugs from Piece And Peace Studio, which are made from high-quality borosilicate glass and a quirky celestial design.
Shop Piece And Peace Studio 500ml glass breakfast mug cup, form £18
