Get in on the pearlcore trend with these 11 chic home accessories

Nothing says luxury like pearls.

The shimmering, iridescent objects can bring an air of glamour, whether adorned on a hair clip or draped beautifully around someone’s neck – and now they can bring that sense of style to your home.

Pearlcore was named a trend to watch by Pinterest in 2022, and we’ve seen it take over everything from fashion and jewellery to weddings and now interiors.

Whether it’s a pearl-accent vase or a trinket dish, these simple yet stylish designs bring the contemporary and the classic into one – and these are the 11 pearl-inspired home accessories we’re into right now.