Get in on the pearlcore trend with these 11 chic home accessories

Give your home an air of glamour and luxury with these pearl-inspired homeware buys.
Nothing says luxury like pearls.
The shimmering, iridescent objects can bring an air of glamour, whether adorned on a hair clip or draped beautifully around someone’s neck – and now they can bring that sense of style to your home.
Pearlcore was named a trend to watch by Pinterest in 2022, and we’ve seen it take over everything from fashion and jewellery to weddings and now interiors.
Whether it’s a pearl-accent vase or a trinket dish, these simple yet stylish designs bring the contemporary and the classic into one – and these are the 11 pearl-inspired home accessories we’re into right now.
Rose and Grey white pearl stoneware centrepiece footed plate
If you’re a frequent baker (or have temporarily become one thanks to The Great British Bake Off) having the right equipment is key – and this elegant stoneware centrepiece inspired by 18th and 19th century European ceramics will be a great addition to your collection.
Shop Rose and Grey white pearl stoneware centrepiece footed plate, £41
Costa Nova pearl white dinner plate
This pearl dinner plate is guaranteed to be a talking point among guests, thanks to its subtle yet striking pearl design.
La Gent Completedworks small white vase with faux pearls
This La Gent vase is part of the Fold series by Completedworks and has been thoughtfully handcrafted to meet all of your small white vase decor needs.
Aideco Sirenita pearl and shell desk lamp
Create a relaxing ambience in your home with this pearl and shell desk lamp, which is handpainted and made from premium ceramic and PVC.
Aaya Home Decor luxury pearl gold napkin rings, set of four
These napkin rings are perfect for dinner parties and feature beautiful pearl accents, which will add a striking luxe look to your dining table.
Shop Aaya Home Decor luxury pearl gold napkin rings set of 4 at Etsy, £15
Slowboat Studio pearl oyster shell ring dish
Store some of your favourite rings on this delicate oyster shell ring dish, available in a gorgeous pearl and gold hue.
Shop Slowboat Studio pearl oyster shell ring dish at Etsy, from £8.39
Layered Lounge pearl pasta bowl
Soft white in colour, this pearl pasta bowl features an elegant beaded rim touched with a subtle hint of grey.
Accents Brighton pearl cluster fairy lights
It’s almost time to get the fairy lights out – and we have our eye on this pearl cluster design, which comes complete with 100 warm white LEDs.
Live Laugh Love pearl and crystal globe tea light holder
Place your tealights in this adorable candle holder, which will be a simply gorgeous piece on your table or mantel.
Rockett St George white pearl clam shell display vase
This stunning shell vase will be the next best thing to add to your mantlepiece this autumn – take our word for it.
Shop Rockett St George white pearl clam shell display vase, £28
Melissa Choroszewska Ceramics pearl decorative nesting bowls
These handmade decorative bowls feature a mother of pearl lustre on the interior of the bowls – they’re the perfect gift this season.
Shop Melissa Choroszewska Ceramics decorative bowls at Not On The High Street, £39.99
