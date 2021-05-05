“From soft pink and blowsy to tropical coral with flowers the size of someone’s head, they really are the most magical blooms. Peonies are one of the most-loved flowers by our customers and they are highly anticipated as peony season only lasts for a short but sweet time.”

Their appeal is proven: Bloom & Wild says that, during peony season last year, it sold two peony-focused bouquets every minute. Its top two most pinned Pinterest posts were also all about peonies. That’s a lot of peony love!

So, if you’re in the mood to moon over the prettiest pictures of coral, peach and pastel peonies, find out the best places to buy them and exactly what you need to do with them once you’ve got them home, sit back and enjoy.