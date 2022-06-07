All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Shop our edit of colourful perspex home accessories from Homary, Jonathan Adler and more.
There’s something about perspex home accessories that immediately catches my eye. Whether in the form of a stylish bookend or storage container, they stand out in any space and can come in a variety of colours, allowing for vibrant hues and minimalist designs to combine.
If you’re looking for the perfect little perspex home accessories to add to your decor, we’ve rounded up nine that we have on our wishlist – and you’re definitely going to want to add an item or two to your home.
Homary modern acrylic standing magazine rack in blue
Place your favourite magazines in this rack, which comes in a sculptural design that looks like a modern piece of art.
Shop Homary modern acrylic standing magazine rack in blue, £67.99
Love It Own It acrylic magazine rack
This stylish acrylic magazine rack is made in the UK from high-quality perspex and is designed to look great and made to last.
Jonathan Adler acrylic orb set
Add pops of colour to your mantle or table with these stunning pastel orbs by Jonathan Adler. These solid acrylic pieces sit on polished brass stands and will add opulence to any room.
Shop Jonathan Adler acrylic orb set at Sweetpea & Willow, £318.75
JL Gifts UK neon acrylic flower vase
Bring a retro feel into your home with this abstract acrylic flower vase, which is the perfect way to house your favourite blooms.
Belani Set of 2 Accent Chairs Acrylic Transparent Blue Vermont
These chairs are sure to stand out in your dining room and become the topic of conversation at your dinner parties this summer, thanks to the unique transparent blue design.
Shop Belani Set of 2 Accent Chairs Acrylic Transparent Blue Vermont, £249.99
The Work Alley rainbow acrylic desktop decorative container
Place your trinkets, stationery and more in these rainbow containers that will add a minimalistic yet vibrant feel to any room.
Shop The Work Alley rainbow acrylic desktop decorative container, £27.99
Love It Own It premium range perspex acrylic nest of tables
Choose these acrylic nest of tables that will fit any interior decor scheme in your living room, bedroom, home office and more.
Shop Love It Own It premium range perspex acrylic nest of tables, £303.25
Home Suppliers acrylic bookend
Your books will look great against this colourful acrylic bookend that comes in orange, dark green, blue and more.
Gretel Creates acrylic desktop multi drawer storage box
This small and lightweight acrylic storage box features nine drawers and is great for organising your stationery and planner supplies.
Shop Gretel Creates acrylic desktop multi drawer storage box at Etsy, £7.50
