There’s something about perspex home accessories that immediately catches my eye. Whether in the form of a stylish bookend or storage container, they stand out in any space and can come in a variety of colours, allowing for vibrant hues and minimalist designs to combine.

If you’re looking for the perfect little perspex home accessories to add to your decor, we’ve rounded up nine that we have on our wishlist – and you’re definitely going to want to add an item or two to your home.