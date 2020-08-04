Picture gallery wall ideas and beautiful art prints to create them

Posted by for Home

Six ideas for creating a picture wall in your home, and the prints you’ll need to do it.

Picture walls have become a staple part of any living room set up. When faced with a bare wall many of us are keen to instantly fill it, greedily ordering an abundance of pastel prints, stylish line drawings, feminine nudes and cute catch phrases to hang up proudly. 

The most common form of picture wall usually sprawls outwards, forming a large square or spherical shape, with a mixture of different frames and prints. But it can be hard to know if this design will work for your living space, and it can be quite tricky to pull off if the space is not meticulously measured out before mounting frames. 

If you don’t think a classic picture wall is for you, these alternative ideas not only look great, but come in a range of difficulty levels too. For each idea we’ve also picked out a print that you can buy to help you on the way to creating the look for yourself.

You may also like

Stylish candlesticks to shop now: beautiful wooden, vintage and gold styles

  • Horizontal picture wall

    We love Living With Lotte’s horizontal alignment of pictures, which looks clean, calm and sophisticated while still retaining plenty of character. 

    Here, you can see that she has built outwards from a central, poster-sized print and then used medium to small frames either side so that the aesthetic doesn’t look too uniform.

  • Get the look

    Buy now

  • Picture rail wall hangings

    Heart Zeena has covered her walls with an array of gorgeous prints, but by using picture rail hooks to hang them from her living room’s border, there’s a nice balance of order and clutter.

    It’s possible to put your own border up if your living room doesn’t come with one, and then all you need is some hooks and wire to hang your pictures.

  • Get the look

    Shop pink shreds poster at Desenio, £14.02

    Buy now

  • Canvas wall collage

    Although art prints are the look of the moment, we have a soft spot for a canvas wall arrangement, too

    Protruding from the wall, the three dimensional aspect shape and the texture gives a picture wall a bit of extra oomph. 

  • Get the look

    Shop Quarantine Curves 6 by Venetia Berry at Partnership Editions, £320

    Buy now

  • Smaller space wall collage

    If you have a small space to fill or you’re a picture wall beginner, you can’t go wrong with a quad of prints. 

    We’d suggest opting for four A4 prints and going for matching frames to create a flow and theme throughout the pictures.

  • Get the look

    OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

    Shop Power Flower GREEN print at Hand and Palm, £15

    Buy now

  • Coordinating row of prints

    Another simple picture wall idea is to opt for a line of images, which you could do with either three, four, five or even six prints if you have the room. 

    We love this look, which takes Matisse’s nude print in different variations straight across the wall. This kind of arrangement works well above a big piece of furniture like a bed or sofa, although you could also try it leading up a staircase. 

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Desenio 

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray