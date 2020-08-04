Picture walls have become a staple part of any living room set up. When faced with a bare wall many of us are keen to instantly fill it, greedily ordering an abundance of pastel prints, stylish line drawings, feminine nudes and cute catch phrases to hang up proudly.

The most common form of picture wall usually sprawls outwards, forming a large square or spherical shape, with a mixture of different frames and prints. But it can be hard to know if this design will work for your living space, and it can be quite tricky to pull off if the space is not meticulously measured out before mounting frames.