Six ideas for creating a picture wall in your home, and the prints you’ll need to do it.
Picture walls have become a staple part of any living room set up. When faced with a bare wall many of us are keen to instantly fill it, greedily ordering an abundance of pastel prints, stylish line drawings, feminine nudes and cute catch phrases to hang up proudly.
The most common form of picture wall usually sprawls outwards, forming a large square or spherical shape, with a mixture of different frames and prints. But it can be hard to know if this design will work for your living space, and it can be quite tricky to pull off if the space is not meticulously measured out before mounting frames.
If you don’t think a classic picture wall is for you, these alternative ideas not only look great, but come in a range of difficulty levels too. For each idea we’ve also picked out a print that you can buy to help you on the way to creating the look for yourself.
Horizontal picture wall
We love Living With Lotte’s horizontal alignment of pictures, which looks clean, calm and sophisticated while still retaining plenty of character.
Here, you can see that she has built outwards from a central, poster-sized print and then used medium to small frames either side so that the aesthetic doesn’t look too uniform.
Get the look
Picture rail wall hangings
Heart Zeena has covered her walls with an array of gorgeous prints, but by using picture rail hooks to hang them from her living room’s border, there’s a nice balance of order and clutter.
It’s possible to put your own border up if your living room doesn’t come with one, and then all you need is some hooks and wire to hang your pictures.
Get the look
Canvas wall collage
Although art prints are the look of the moment, we have a soft spot for a canvas wall arrangement, too
Protruding from the wall, the three dimensional aspect shape and the texture gives a picture wall a bit of extra oomph.
Get the look
Smaller space wall collage
If you have a small space to fill or you’re a picture wall beginner, you can’t go wrong with a quad of prints.
We’d suggest opting for four A4 prints and going for matching frames to create a flow and theme throughout the pictures.
Get the look
Coordinating row of prints
Another simple picture wall idea is to opt for a line of images, which you could do with either three, four, five or even six prints if you have the room.
We love this look, which takes Matisse’s nude print in different variations straight across the wall. This kind of arrangement works well above a big piece of furniture like a bed or sofa, although you could also try it leading up a staircase.
Get the look
Wicker wall decorations
Picture walls look amazing when they stray from using solely art prints, too.
We’re a big fan of the wicker wall decor trend, and love how Erika Ward has highlighted it here on her interior design brand’s Instagram account.
Try mounting wicker placemats, bowls or baskets on your wall to create a more textured look that will bring your living space to life.
Get the look
Images: Desenio
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.