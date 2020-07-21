11 fun and fruity pineapple-inspired home accessories to brighten your place.
Fruit is often used as a muse for interior design, and pineapples are a firm favourite with designers. And it’s easy to see why – they evoke images of sunshine, tropical destinations and have a quirky aesthetic, which lends itself to playful patterns and designs which are never more at home than in the summer months.
Pineapples are definitely having a moment right now, with both big brands and independent designers using them as inspiration for home decor accessories and soft furnishings, from bed linen to art prints.
Below you’ll find our edit of 11 cool pineapple home decor pieces to bring a bit character to your home.
Pineapple Girls art print
Kendra Dandy aka Thee Bouffants creates a unique brand of bold, bright and in her own words “sassy” artworks and products.
We love her glamorous take on this fruit, complete with heels and bright red lipstick.
Shop Pineapple Girls art print by Thee Bouffants at Society 6, £24
Tropics Copacabana pineapple wallpaper
This luxurious wallpaper features large, illustrated pineapples finished with metallic gold.
We love how the etched fruit shimmers when it’s caught in the light.
Shop Tropics Copacabana Pineapple Wallpaper Gold Arthouse at World of Wallpaper, £11.99
Golden pineapple
How better to embrace the pineapple trend than to treat yourself to an actual pineapple?
This golden-painted beauty from Folk Interiors would look very cute positioned on a shelf or the top of a side table.
Golden hour paint
Replicate the tropical feel of this sunshine-hued fruit and paint your walls in Golden Hour.
This colour is bright and full of life, while having a warm, golden undertone.
MAJORELLE lamp
House of Hackney is famed for its quirky, off-beat decor accessories and this eccentric, pineapple lamp is the perfect example.
The tasseled lampshade creates a vintage aesthetic and we love the pastel colour palette.
Pineapple tray
Use this sapphire blue tray as a fruit bowl, table centre piece or even just somewhere stylish to keep your keys.
The pineapple motif is designed and hand-painted by London-based artist Melissa LaFave, while the edges of the tray are finished with 18 karat gold.
Pineapple trinket dish
This ceramic dish was made for your bedside table and is the perfect space for keeping rings and bracelets safe.
Plus, the chic white finish has a paired back, boho aesthetic,
Ananas duvet set
Elizabeth Scarlet’s range of delicately embroidered ben linen is made from soft cotton sateen and finished with playful motifs.
This set is inspired by the fruit sold at the Saint-Tropez markets and has been adorned with embroidered white and gold pineapples.
Pineapple bookends
Keep your books in order with a pair of show-stopping bookends.
Both glamorous and fun, we can’t imagine better company for your books.
Ceramic green pineapple
The deep green colour of this ceramic pineapple makes it an eye-catching ornament, and would look lovely in your bedroom or living room.
Pineapple basket
It may look like a decoration, but this woven pineapple is actually a handy storage basket.
The crown of the pineapple is hinged, so you can keep bits and bobs safely inside.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.