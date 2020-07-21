Fruit is often used as a muse for interior design, and pineapples are a firm favourite with designers. And it’s easy to see why – they evoke images of sunshine, tropical destinations and have a quirky aesthetic, which lends itself to playful patterns and designs which are never more at home than in the summer months.

Pineapples are definitely having a moment right now, with both big brands and independent designers using them as inspiration for home decor accessories and soft furnishings, from bed linen to art prints.

Below you’ll find our edit of 11 cool pineapple home decor pieces to bring a bit character to your home.