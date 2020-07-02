When it comes to interior design there are also two simple words which, when put together, make us unashamedly excited: pink kitchens.

Yes, millennial pink has been a floating trend for years but we’re here to tell you we’re still not over it – not one bit.

In fact, our love of this rosy hue is only intensified when used in a kitchen. Whether it’s a bold and bright style with shades of fuchsia and hot pink, cool and understated with muted mauve or sickly sweet with pastel accessories; we think a statement kitchen sets the tone for a fabulous home.