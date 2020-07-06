Pink terrazzo is the niche interior design trend that we’re incorporating into our homes this summer.
We’ll admit it, we’re still not over the millennial pink trend. From pink velvet sofas to rosy-hued bathroom accessories, pink still has a hold over us when it comes to interiors. But if a pink-overload feels too sickly sweet for you, then you might want to mix this colour with a more minimalist aesthetic, like terrazzo.
Terrazzo is a composite material made of chips of marble, quartz, granite, glass. It is characterised by its speckled, scattered look which usually includes a mixture of colours like grey, blue, pink and monochrome.
Here, we’ve gathered together eight of the coolest home accessories out there, that fuse both terrazzo and millennial pink, making for a chic update to your place.
Lupin bar table
This cute table is functional, versatile and can be customised to suit your space. We, of course, love the pink terrazzo, but it also comes in beige, black and white. Plus, you can change the table top from circular to rectangular.
We also like the vintage style base, which has a romantic aesthetic and is made of iron.
Murals wallpaper
Create a statement in your living room with this mural wallpaper. We recommend covering just one wall and making this the feature, while picking out a muted tone of pink for the others.
Pink terrazzo side table
This coffee table gets style points for its angular shape and modern aesthetic.
We particularly like the mix of pale pink and metallic legs, although this piece also comes in white and green.
Elevate candle
We love this candle’s stylish packaging which mimics the look of pastel pink and blue terrazzo.
Inside the amber jar you’ll find a warm mix of woody cedarwood, sweet, floral ylang ylang flowers and stress-reducing grapefruit peel. All the ingredients are 100% natural, free of synthetic chemicals and parabens.
Sherbert terrazzo placemat
Give your tablescape an extra pop with this fun placemat, designed by indie designer Emily Marlin.
It’s made in the UK using Jesmonite terrazzo with pink, orange, black and mint fragments. You can also get matching coasters which is a double win.
Javi serving board
This gorgeous serving board is made in India and exclusive to Habitat, as part of the brand’s terrazzo range which is perfect for charcuterie, cheeses and canapés.
Rosehip pink candle
Fill your bedroom with the soothing scent of rosehip and an atmospheric glow with this candle.
Set in a cement pot with speckled markings, it ticks the terrazzo trend without being ‘too much’.
Terrazzo planter
When it comes to the plant trend, we can never get enough, which means we’re always on the lookout for a stylish planter to put them in.
This beauty is a must-buy, and we love the playful colour palette, particularly the pop of orange.
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.