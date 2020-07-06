We’ll admit it, we’re still not over the millennial pink trend. From pink velvet sofas to rosy-hued bathroom accessories, pink still has a hold over us when it comes to interiors. But if a pink-overload feels too sickly sweet for you, then you might want to mix this colour with a more minimalist aesthetic, like terrazzo.

Terrazzo is a composite material made of chips of marble, quartz, granite, glass. It is characterised by its speckled, scattered look which usually includes a mixture of colours like grey, blue, pink and monochrome.