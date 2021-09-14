All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Embrace pinstriped everything to add a cosy feel to your home.
When it comes to textures that the world of interiors is currently loving, there are a clutch which tend to dominate: muted ditsy florals, delicate broderie anglaise and, of course, the perennially popular sage green homeware, which none of us can apparently get enough of.
But there’s one oft-overlooked print in the world of homeware that offers the same homely feel, but is perhaps best-suited to those who view interiors through a more pared-back lens.
Indeed, pinstriped homeware – which is to say stripes that are skinny and slick and sleek – is having something of a moment as of late, and with its minimal stylish nature, it’s not hard to see why. In fact, there’s a little bit of pinstriped goodness for everybody, from towels to cushions and mugs to bedding. These are a few of the pieces that are already sitting in our baskets.
Wedgwood pinstripe espresso cup
Make that morning wake-up call all the more stylish with this cool and collected pinstripe espresso mug.
in homeware pinstripe with button cuff duvet set
There’s nothing like fresh bedding, that much we know. But even better is fresh and cool bedding, such as this pinstripe set.
Shop in homeware pinstripe with button cuff duvet set at The Hut, £15
Selborne Pottery red pinstriped vase
Vases are a timeless investment, so choose wisely for one that will stand the test of time. This punchy red number is one of our favourites.
Shop Selborne Pottery red pinstriped vase at Waterstreet Gallery, £40.50
Brazen Botany large blue pinstripe plant
Why stop at just embracing pinstripe furnishings, when you could bag yourself a pinstriped plant?
Shop Brazen Botany large blue pinstripe plant at Liberty London, £200
Tine K Home pinstripe cushion cover
Have you ever seen a comfier looking cushion? No, nor have we. And with all of the pinstripes you could ever dream of.
Hay stripes and stripes rug
If you have plain wooden floors, then this thin, statement rug is just the one for you, as it’ll lend the perfect splash of colour to any space.
Partylite pinstripe candle holder
Candle holders are a homeware essential, that much we know. But this rose gold pinstriped holder is seriously, seriously cool.
Wedgwood pinstripe plate
Add to your crockery arsenal with this pinstriped plate; the perfect accoutrement to a delicious meal.
Tekla set of three striped towels
Towels have never looked as good, thanks to Tekla, whose pyjamas, towels and other various wares have achieved cult status for good reason.
Shop Tekla set of three striped towels at Matches Fashion, £118
Elm pinstripe blanket
Snuggle up with this cool striped blanket, which is available in a trio of colours. There’s bound to be something for everybody, too.
