When it comes to textures that the world of interiors is currently loving, there are a clutch which tend to dominate: muted ditsy florals, delicate broderie anglaise and, of course, the perennially popular sage green homeware, which none of us can apparently get enough of.

But there’s one oft-overlooked print in the world of homeware that offers the same homely feel, but is perhaps best-suited to those who view interiors through a more pared-back lens.

Indeed, pinstriped homeware – which is to say stripes that are skinny and slick and sleek – is having something of a moment as of late, and with its minimal stylish nature, it’s not hard to see why. In fact, there’s a little bit of pinstriped goodness for everybody, from towels to cushions and mugs to bedding. These are a few of the pieces that are already sitting in our baskets.