One of the great things about the new year is the idea of starting fresh. Whether it’s improving your fitness and working on your wellbeing to try new things, there is a feeling of excitement in the air when we step into the new year with a fresh perspective in mind.

And while this excitement may come from within, there is no reason why it can’t be reflected on the outside – particularly through how we decorate our space.

The right home accessory can totally uplift any room and even our mood – and this is reflected in Pinterest’s new annual report looking at upcoming trends for 2022.