Pinterest trends: Curved designs, ancient Greece-inspired decor and more set to be huge in 2022
Leah Sinclair
As we enter the new year, we want to start with a fresh and renewed mindset – and that can be expressed through your home decor with these five self-care inspired trends.
One of the great things about the new year is the idea of starting fresh. Whether it’s improving your fitness and working on your wellbeing to try new things, there is a feeling of excitement in the air when we step into the new year with a fresh perspective in mind.
And while this excitement may come from within, there is no reason why it can’t be reflected on the outside – particularly through how we decorate our space.
The right home accessory can totally uplift any room and even our mood – and this is reflected in Pinterest’s new annual report looking at upcoming trends for 2022.
Self-care is the name of the game for the new year, with the platform highlighting homeware trends that will help keep us as relaxed and pampered as much as possible.
From emotional escape rooms to curved designs, these five decor trends will provide your home with the refresh you desire from the inside out.
Emotional escape rooms
Escaping from everyday life in the middle of a pandemic sounds pretty ideal – and evidently, it is something that many people are expected to be embracing in 2022. Searches for music-themed rooms, crystal rooms and home massage rooms have increased on Pinterest, which further shows that people desire to have a place in their home where they can completely switch off with great (indoor) escapes and designated rooms to decompress, vibe and even rage.
Biophilic design
Getting closer to nature is a top priority for many millennials in order to improve their wellbeing – and biophilic design is one of the ways to do it in 2022.
Biophilic design is an approach to architecture that seeks to connect building occupants more closely to nature, from staircase gardens to floral ceilings. According to Pinterest searches for Biophilic design bedrooms have increased by 100%, showing that people want to reconnect with nature even at home.
Limitless luxe
It’s nothing new to want a little luxe in your life, but how about the laundry room or the basement? According to the online platform, people desire to bring luxury into the least-expected corners of their homes, giving glamorous makeovers to little nooks and crannies most would forget about.
Curve appeal
Everyone loves a bit of nostalgia – and this time, people are going all the way back to ancient Greece and taking inspiration from Corinthian home décor to Aphrodite-inspired wallpaper.
Images: Pinterest