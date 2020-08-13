Pinterest has changed the way we decorate our homes, enlightening us to an almost overwhelming amount of ideas and inspiration from people all over the globe.

So it’s no wonder us interior design magpies spend a fair amount of our time scrolling through the platform, gasping at colour combinations we’d have never put together, fawning over unique ideas we hope to recreate and re-pinning our favourite images.

There’s a lot of wondrous inspiration on there, but below we’ve picked out three interior design looks from Pinterest that we just can’t stop thinking about right now, and ideas on how to achieve them at home.

From the hanging egg chair that we’ve seen everywhere to a colourful, modern twist on how to hang your macrame art, here’s our favourite trending home ideas on Pinterest this month.