Pinterest is full of aspirational interior design ideas, but here’s three of our favourites.
Pinterest has changed the way we decorate our homes, enlightening us to an almost overwhelming amount of ideas and inspiration from people all over the globe.
So it’s no wonder us interior design magpies spend a fair amount of our time scrolling through the platform, gasping at colour combinations we’d have never put together, fawning over unique ideas we hope to recreate and re-pinning our favourite images.
There’s a lot of wondrous inspiration on there, but below we’ve picked out three interior design looks from Pinterest that we just can’t stop thinking about right now, and ideas on how to achieve them at home.
From the hanging egg chair that we’ve seen everywhere to a colourful, modern twist on how to hang your macrame art, here’s our favourite trending home ideas on Pinterest this month.
Hanging chair
We adore this look because it fuses so many different colours and materials, but the overall aesthetic is far from jumbled. There are plenty of touches which feel inspired by eras gone by, from the patterned rug to the rocking horse in the background, but the hanging egg chair is a flash of modernness and chic which gives the room another aspect of personality.
We love Folk Interiors egg chair, which is very similar to the one in the picture. It’s simple and paired back, with enough room for a fluffy throw. Perfect for contemplating in.
This simplistic hanging chair has a large, curved seat which would be cosy to curl up in with a great book or a pillow, like shown here.
This creative design loses the overhead cover and adopts a more slanted position, which happens to look very cool as well as comfortable.
Rattan sideboard
Isn’t this image a treat for the eyes? The colourful, abstract pictures hanging on the wall are an instant focus, but we think that the cabinet with rattan detailing is what really grounds the look.
This sideboard from Rose & Grey also has three sections and is fronted with a delicate, webbed rattan. We love the golden undertone of its hue and the elegant brass handles.
Shop Bardot rattan webbed large sideboard at Rose & Grey, £675
This roomy sideboard has plenty of space for keeping all of your bits and bobs safe and out the way.
The light, natural tone of this stylish sideboard allows it to blend into almost any interior design concept. We particularly like the subtle handles.
Macrame wall hanging
Macrame wall hangings are often pigeon-holed as having a boho aesthetic, imagined to decorate hotels in places such as Australia and Bali. But here, this creative interior design concept sees a large macrame art piece hanging next to rich colours and modern trends like velvet sofas and feminist art.
This macrame hanging is 60cm x 60cm and will make quite the feature on your wall. It has been handmade with a high standard of detail and therefore is a one-of-a-kind piece.
Add some depth to your walls with this stunning wall hanging which features layers upon layers of materials and colours.
Shop Lara multicoloured and metallic cotton wall hanging at Oliver Bonas, £34 (from £49.50)
This striking wall hanging has been created from hemp using traditional wooden hand looms and relies on the skill of the weaver.
