Google searches for anthuriums are through the roof, and Stylist got the scoop from Dobbies Garden Centres that they’re predicting a huge boom in anthurium sales for autumn/winter 2022. Senior houseplant buyer, Claire Bishop said: “The eye-catching anthurium is one of our most loved houseplants and is set to be a huge trend for autumn and winter thanks to its gorgeous tropical leaves and ability to grow in shady spots. Sometimes known as the flamingo flower, this hardy plant will thrive in a humid environment, making it great for bathrooms. However, unlike most exotic plants, the anthurium does not require a lot of sunlight, meaning it’s a great choice for those looking to add a touch of vibrancy into their interiors as we approach the darker months.

“These striking plants will survive for years if cared for properly, with their flowers lasting between two and three months at a time. This makes them perfect for autumn as they will continue to bloom right up until the festive period and will make for a wonderful addition to your Christmas décor by adding a pop of life and complementing colour to the festivities. Plus, thanks to their longevity, anthuriums are great value, and a fantastic modern alternative to poinsettias at Christmas.”

Not only will investing in an anthurium add a spring in your green-fingered step and a dash of colour to your windowsill (they come in red, pink, purple and vanilla), but this year’s hottest houseplant is also one of the easiest to care for during the colder months.