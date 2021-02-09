Artificial plants: 11 realistic ones to buy if you struggle to keep real plants alive

Want to add some greenery to your home, but don’t want all the fuss of keeping a real plant alive? These lifelike artificial plants are a great compromise. 

We all love a good houseplant, but there are plenty of reasons why you might opt for an artificial plant over a real one.

Fake plants eliminate the stress of forgetting to water them or worrying about accidentally killing one. Better yet, they can live in any spot around the house without fear of the light levels being too low or it being too drafty (which is ultimately bad news for particularly sensitive live plants).

And because fake plants (obviously) don’t grow, you can shop in the knowledge that it won’t outgrow the space or pot you buy it for.  

While faux plants can often lean on the more expensive side, they’re a great option for anyone looking to add some greenery to their home without all the extra effort that comes with a real plant.

Whether you’re looking for a plant that’s impossible to kill or want to add some foliage to a particularly dark corner, keep scrolling to check out our edit of the best artificial plants to shop now.

The best artificial and fake plants to buy now

  • The Cornrow Wicker Snake Plant

    The Cornrow Wicker Snake Plant
    Best artificial plants: The Cornrow.

    If you’re not fussed over the realism of your fake plant, this wicker snake plant from The Cornrow is a fun way to bring a natural touch into your home.

    We love how it looks when paired with other natural tones such as yellow and brown.

    Shop Wicker Snake Plant at The Cornrow, £56

    BUY NOW

  • LaRedoute Artificial Variegated Rubber Tree

    LaRedoute artificial variegated rubber tree
    Best artificial plants: LaRedoute.

    If you’re looking for a statement plant to add a touch of greenery to your living space, look no further than this faux rubber plant from LaRedoute.

    The variegated detail on the leaves gives this plant an extra realistic feel.

    Shop Artificial Variegated Rubber Tree at LaRedoute, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Next Artificial String Of Pearls

    Next artificial trailing plant
    Best artificial plants: Next.

    This eye-catching fake string of pearls from Next is an easy way to add some greenery to your home without spending loads of money.

    We love the contrast between the plant’s bright green vines and the pale pink tone of its ceramic pot, which comes with it. 

    Shop Artificial String Of Pearls at Next, £15

    BUY NOW

  • Dowsing & Reynolds Artificial ZZ Plant

    Dowsing & Reynolds artificial ZZ Plant
    Best artificial plants: Dowsing & Reynolds.

    For an eye-catching desk decoration, look no further than this artificial ZZ plant from Dowsing & Reynolds.

    The fleshy stem and shiny leaves give this fake plant an extra-realistic look. 

    Dowsing & Reynolds Artificial ZZ Plant at Not On The High Street, £19.99

    BUY NOW

  • West Elm Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant

    West Elm Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig
    Best artificial plants: West Elm.

    This handcrafted faux fiddle leaf fig from West Elm is definitely on the pricier side, but it’s well worth it if you want to invest in a quality statement plant that’ll last ages.

    Each of the branches are bendable too, so you’ll be able to adjust its shape to fit wherever you want it.

    Shop Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant at West Elm, £199

    BUY NOW

  • Urban Outfitters Faux Double Stem Yucca Plant

    Urban Outfitters double-stemmed Yucca
    Best artificial plants: Urban Outfitters.

    The bark effect on the stems of this fake yucca plant makes it look extra realistic.

    Place it in a dark corner to brighten things up or pop it front and centre to give your living space an eye-catching detail – the choice is yours! 

    Shop Faux Double Stem Yucca Plant at Urban Outfitters, £42

    BUY NOW

  • The Seasonal Aisle Artificial Snake Plant

    The Seasonal Aisle Snake Plant
    Best artificial plants: The Seasonal Aisle.

    For a modern touch without all the fuss, opt for this artificial snake plant from The Seasonal Aisle.

    The realistic striped leaves of the plant have wire running through them, so you can display the them like in the picture or spread them out if you prefer. 

    Shop The Seasonal Aisle Artificial Snake Plant at Wayfair, £36.99

    BUY NOW

