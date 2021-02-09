We all love a good houseplant, but there are plenty of reasons why you might opt for an artificial plant over a real one.

Fake plants eliminate the stress of forgetting to water them or worrying about accidentally killing one. Better yet, they can live in any spot around the house without fear of the light levels being too low or it being too drafty (which is ultimately bad news for particularly sensitive live plants).

And because fake plants (obviously) don’t grow, you can shop in the knowledge that it won’t outgrow the space or pot you buy it for.