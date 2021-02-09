Want to add some greenery to your home, but don’t want all the fuss of keeping a real plant alive? These lifelike artificial plants are a great compromise.
We all love a good houseplant, but there are plenty of reasons why you might opt for an artificial plant over a real one.
Fake plants eliminate the stress of forgetting to water them or worrying about accidentally killing one. Better yet, they can live in any spot around the house without fear of the light levels being too low or it being too drafty (which is ultimately bad news for particularly sensitive live plants).
And because fake plants (obviously) don’t grow, you can shop in the knowledge that it won’t outgrow the space or pot you buy it for.
You may also like
9 low maintenance plants that are perfect for beginners
While faux plants can often lean on the more expensive side, they’re a great option for anyone looking to add some greenery to their home without all the extra effort that comes with a real plant.
Whether you’re looking for a plant that’s impossible to kill or want to add some foliage to a particularly dark corner, keep scrolling to check out our edit of the best artificial plants to shop now.
The best artificial and fake plants to buy now
Habitat Artificial Polka Dot Begonia
If you’re a fan of the polka dot begonia’s cartoonish spotted leaves with their standout red undersides, you’ll love this artificial version from Habitat.
It even comes with an earth-toned ceramic pot to style it in.
Perch & Parrow Large Elephant Ear Faux Plant
For a statement faux plant that looks almost as good as the real thing, opt for this large artificial elephant ear plant from Perch & Parrow.
We love how the bright green colour of its stem contrasts with the shiny dark green effect on the top of the leaves.
Oliver Bonas Artificial Hanging Plant
This fake version of a mistletoe cactus (aka, one of 2021’s most popular houseplants) would look great trailing over the edge of a bookshelf or windowsill.
Pair it with a few different faux hanging plants (you’ll find another below) to give your home an indoor garden aesthetic.
Bloom Maidenhair Fern Stem
The maidenhair fern is notoriously difficult to look after, so opting for this fake version is a great way to save yourself some stress.
You’ll need to pick up a couple of fern stems to make a fuller-looking plant, but Bloom have a three for two offer on all their single stems.
The Cornrow Wicker Snake Plant
If you’re not fussed over the realism of your fake plant, this wicker snake plant from The Cornrow is a fun way to bring a natural touch into your home.
We love how it looks when paired with other natural tones such as yellow and brown.
LaRedoute Artificial Variegated Rubber Tree
If you’re looking for a statement plant to add a touch of greenery to your living space, look no further than this faux rubber plant from LaRedoute.
The variegated detail on the leaves gives this plant an extra realistic feel.
Next Artificial String Of Pearls
This eye-catching fake string of pearls from Next is an easy way to add some greenery to your home without spending loads of money.
We love the contrast between the plant’s bright green vines and the pale pink tone of its ceramic pot, which comes with it.
Dowsing & Reynolds Artificial ZZ Plant
For an eye-catching desk decoration, look no further than this artificial ZZ plant from Dowsing & Reynolds.
The fleshy stem and shiny leaves give this fake plant an extra-realistic look.
Dowsing & Reynolds Artificial ZZ Plant at Not On The High Street, £19.99
West Elm Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant
This handcrafted faux fiddle leaf fig from West Elm is definitely on the pricier side, but it’s well worth it if you want to invest in a quality statement plant that’ll last ages.
Each of the branches are bendable too, so you’ll be able to adjust its shape to fit wherever you want it.
Urban Outfitters Faux Double Stem Yucca Plant
The bark effect on the stems of this fake yucca plant makes it look extra realistic.
Place it in a dark corner to brighten things up or pop it front and centre to give your living space an eye-catching detail – the choice is yours!
The Seasonal Aisle Artificial Snake Plant
For a modern touch without all the fuss, opt for this artificial snake plant from The Seasonal Aisle.
The realistic striped leaves of the plant have wire running through them, so you can display the them like in the picture or spread them out if you prefer.
Shop The Seasonal Aisle Artificial Snake Plant at Wayfair, £36.99
Images: Getty/Courtesy Of Suppliers