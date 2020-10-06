It’s safe to say that autumn has well and truly arrived in the UK. Forget the warm, sunny days of August – if you haven’t already, you’ll probably need to crack out your raincoat, jumpers and stomper boots pretty soon.

However, as the weather gets more miserable and the nights draw in, we’re not the only ones feeling the impact of the changing seasons. Our plants feel the arrival of autumn, too – and just like us, they need a little extra help to get them through the next couple of months.