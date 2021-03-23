In 2021, gardening is no longer a hobby reserved for people with lots of outdoor space.

Whether you’ve got access to a shared courtyard, your own private balcony or a particularly sunny kitchen windowsill, nowadays, growing is all about making the most of what you’ve got.

The only problem? Knowing which plants will grow well in your space isn’t always easy. With so much information online, it can be hard to know which seeds to buy – especially if you’re a beginner looking for something that’s straightforward to grow and will yield quick results.