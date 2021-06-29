Despite being one of the most essential rooms in any home, bathrooms often receive the least attention when it comes to decorating. But why shouldn’t you spend a little time sprucing up such a valuable space?

One easy way to do this is by introducing a few plants. Not only is it an easy way to bring a bit of colour into your bathroom without going all out, but it’s also a great way to give your bathroom a more relaxing, spa-like atmosphere – perfect for when you need to switch off and unwind.

Of course, not all plants will be suited to the bathroom environment, so you’ll need to pick carefully. While bathrooms can get hot and humid when in use, they can also get pretty cold at times, so you’ll need plants that can cope with these temperature fluctuations.