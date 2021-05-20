You also don’t need to be an expert to know that this is bad news – not just for the bees, but for humans, too. It’s not just honey that we would lose if bees went extinct – the small, buzzing creatures pollinate 70 of around 100 crop species that feed 90% of the world, so it’s thought that, without them, the world would not produce enough food to sustain its current population.

While many of the problems currently being faced by bees may feel far out of your control, there are some small things you can do to help protect the bees in your local area – one of which is creating a bee-friendly environment in your garden, balcony or outdoor space.

Although it might not feel like much, creating a bee-friendly habitat at home can make a big difference, especially if you live in an urban area where bee habitats are few and far between (a 2015 study found that flowers planted in gardens and allotments in cities provide a valuable food source for bees, with some of Britain’s urban areas home to more types of wild bee than farmland).