If you’re looking for a flower that screams summer, look no further than the humble cosmos – not only does it look beautiful, but it comes in a variety of different colours.

“Wild cosmos are the absolute signifier of summer,” Elie explains. “They commonly line the country streets and their swirly stems and delicate flowers can make your home feel like a summer field.

“Cosmos produce three to five-inch daisy-like flowers in various colours, including pink, orange, red and yellow, white, and maroon. Their pollen-rich flowers are a favourite with wildlife, especially bees, making this flower a vital pollinator.”

You can expect cosmos to last well in a vase if you look after them right, Elie explains. “To maximise your cosmos floral arrangement, strip off all leaves and sear the stem ends in boiling water for 10 seconds, this will ensure your cosmos lasts between six and 10 days in a vase.”