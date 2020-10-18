With many of us now working from home for the foreseeable future, there’s never been a better time to invest in a plant for your desk.

On top of the fact that they’re great to look at, research has shown that having a plant on your desk can help to relieve some of the stress and anxiety we experience throughout the working day – a problem many of us are struggling with as a result of our new working arrangements.

According to a study published in January by a team of scientists at the University of Hyogo, Japan, having a plant on your desk at work can be beneficial for your mental health in the long run.