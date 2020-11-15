9 independent plant shops to support online during lockdown
- Lauren Geall
On the hunt for a new leafy friend to keep you company during lockdown? Consider buying from one of these beautiful independent plant shops and supporting a small business in the process.
If there’s one good thing to come out of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the rise in awareness when it comes to the importance of shopping small.
As the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent national lockdowns have wreaked havoc with people’s livelihoods up and down the country, many of us have been looking for new ways to support the huge range of independent cafés, restaurants, bookshops and artists who often slip under the radar.
And as Christmas approaches amid a second lockdown, this push to support small businesses is even more important.
With all of this considered, we thought we’d take a look at some of the brilliant independent plant shops situated across the UK. Although not as plentiful as the UK’s independent bookshops, there are plenty of great stores to choose from offering a variety of unusual plants, handcrafted pots and accessories on their online shops.
And even if you’re not in a position to purchase a new plant right now, simply giving these shops a follow on their (incredibly beautiful) Instagram accounts or sharing their sites with fellow plant lovers is a great way to support these brilliant local businesses.
So without further ado, here’s nine of the best independent plant shops to support online during lockdown and beyond.
Featured Image: Hutch Houseplants in Exeter, Devon