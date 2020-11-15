9 independent plant shops to support online during lockdown

If there’s one good thing to come out of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the rise in awareness when it comes to the importance of shopping small.

As the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent national lockdowns have wreaked havoc with people’s livelihoods up and down the country, many of us have been looking for new ways to support the huge range of independent cafés, restaurants, bookshops and artists who often slip under the radar.

And as Christmas approaches amid a second lockdown, this push to support small businesses is even more important.