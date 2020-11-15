Plants

9 independent plant shops to support online during lockdown

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Hutch Houseplants in Exeter, Devon

On the hunt for a new leafy friend to keep you company during lockdown? Consider buying from one of these beautiful independent plant shops and supporting a small business in the process.

If there’s one good thing to come out of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the rise in awareness when it comes to the importance of shopping small.

As the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent national lockdowns have wreaked havoc with people’s livelihoods up and down the country, many of us have been looking for new ways to support the huge range of independent cafés, restaurants, bookshops and artists who often slip under the radar.

And as Christmas approaches amid a second lockdown, this push to support small businesses is even more important. 

You may also like

Christmas shopping: how to shop local and support small businesses this winter

With all of this considered, we thought we’d take a look at some of the brilliant independent plant shops situated across the UK. Although not as plentiful as the UK’s independent bookshops, there are plenty of great stores to choose from offering a variety of unusual plants, handcrafted pots and accessories on their online shops.

And even if you’re not in a position to purchase a new plant right now, simply giving these shops a follow on their (incredibly beautiful) Instagram accounts or sharing their sites with fellow plant lovers is a great way to support these brilliant local businesses.

So without further ado, here’s nine of the best independent plant shops to support online during lockdown and beyond.

  • MoonKo

    Based in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, MoonKo stocks a variety of houseplants, ceramic pots and dried flowers. They also offer a range of handmade crafts from independent makers, including jewellery, art prints and greeting cards.

    MoonKo’s online store is currently offering delivery around the UK, Europe and internationally, as well as operating a click and collect service for local residents.

    SHOP NOW

  • Prick

    Based in Hackney, East London, Prick boasts the title of London’s first cacti and succulent shop. If you prefer your plants on the spiky side, this is the place to look – Prick stocks a variety of rare and unusual cacti and succulents that’ll be sure to catch your eye.

    Alongside showcasing their impressive range of plants, Prick’s online store also stocks books, plant pots and accessories that can be delivered around the UK. 

    SHOP NOW

  • Hutch Houseplants

    Based in Exeter, Devon Hutch Houseplants is a dedicated plant shop offering a wide range of plants and accessories to suit any budget.

    Their online store, which offers free shipping on all orders over £35, is sorted into helpful categories such as ‘air purifying’ and ‘pet friendly’, making it easy to find the perfect plant for your home.

    SHOP NOW

  • Pilea

    This independent plant shop in Frome, Somerset, is seriously beautiful. Stocked with a wide variety of plants ranging from tiny succulents to statement palms, plus all the tools and accessories you need to take care of them, Pilea is a houseplant lovers’ haven.

    Pilea’s online store is now open for UK delivery and local pick up – make sure to check the site on Thursdays at 5pm (when they restock) to get a taste of their full range.  

    SHOP NOW

  • Mint

    Alongside selling a wide range of tropical plants, eye-catching pots and various accessories, Mint stock a wide range of ‘mini plants’, perfect for plant lovers who enjoy rearing a plant from its early stages.

    Based in Wotton Under Edge, Gloucestershire, Mint’s online shop offers free nationwide delivery for orders over £50 and a 10% discount to all NHS staff and current students.

    SHOP NOW

  • No Guts No Glory

    No Guts No Glory is a sustainable lifestyle store based in Exeter, Devon. Alongside their impressive range of plants, the shop also stocks a variety of beautiful pots and crafts from local artists and makers.

    No Guts No Glory’s online shop is currently offering nationwide delivery on plants, worldwide delivery on everything else and free delivery over £100. They are also offering a click and collect service for anyone who lives locally.

    SHOP NOW

  • Forest

    If you’re looking for an unusual houseplant to add to your collection, look no further than Forest. Based in Deptford, South East London, Forest stocks a range of unique and eye-catching plants and succulents alongside the classics.

    As well as offering a click and collect service from the store, Forest’s online shop offers nationwide delivery on all their plants – you can even get 10% off your first order using the code supplied on their website. 

    SHOP NOW

  • Root

    This aesthetic collection of plant shops based in Merseyside offers a broad range of houseplants and accessories, as well as their very own Plant Mail Club subscription service.

    Root’s online shop is easy to navigate and offers free delivery on all orders over £50.

    SHOP NOW

  • Botanique Workshop

    Based in Exmouth Market in central London, Botanique Workshop is a treasure trove of plants, flowers and homewares. They also sell a range of ‘do it at home kits’, including a DIY terrarium kit, perfect for keeping you entertained during lockdown.

    Botanique Workshop’s online store offers next-day delivery to all mainland UK addresses (if ordered by 10 am) as well as local collection and, in some cases, same-day delivery (for central London addresses only). 

    SHOP NOW

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Featured Image: Hutch Houseplants in Exeter, Devon