Everyone knows that adding plants to your home is a great way to spruce up your interiors – but every new plant needs a pot to call home. The only problem? With so many great pots available these days, it can be hard to know which to pick.
Not only do you want something stylish that matches your interior style, but you also want a pot that will happily accommodate your plant and allow you to take care of it without too much fuss.
So, to help you decide, we’ve put together this guide to some of the best indoor plant pots that are available to buy at the moment. From chic ceramic designs to pots made from recycled plastic, there’s something to suit everyone’s taste.
The Cornrow Banjul Handcrafted Vase
This striking white and brown pot from The Cornrow is guaranteed to make your plants pop. While it’s neutral style may not be for everyone, the natural tones of the white and brown will contrast perfectly with the green of your plants to create a look which is soothing and authentic.
POTR 15cm Navy Pot
POTR’s colourful range of plant pots don’t just look good – they do good, too. Made from recycled waste plastic and cotton, these pots also self-water your plants, perfect if you tend to forget to give your leafy friends a drink. Oh, and they come flat-packed, so they fit perfectly through the letterbox.
Mind The Cork Isla Planter
For a plant pot that’s truly unique, look no further than this gorgeous minimalist planter from Mind The Cork. Perfect for housing a small succulent or cacti, Mind The Cork’s pots are handmade in London using sustainably-sourced cork, so your purchase is kind to the planet, too.
Oliver Bonas Wavy Pink Scalloped Plant Pot
Bring a pop of colour into your home with the help of this adorable pink and blue ceramic planter from Oliver Bonas. The glaze-finish and scalloped edges add a manicured effect to this picture-perfect accessory – ideal for housing new cuttings or shoots.
Patch Ceramic Glazed Pot
Simple but sophisticated, this glazed ceramic pot from Patch ticks all our boxes. Combine it with a colourful plant like a polka dot begonia or tradescantia nanouk to let your leafy friend do all the talking, or stick with something simpler to add a calming touch to a busy room.
Habitat Ceramic Planter on Wooden Legs
You can always rely on Habitat for on-trend home accessories – and this raised black ceramic planter is a prime example. Sat on a solid wooden base, the contrast between your plant’s foliage and the dark ceramic is sure to attract plenty of attention.
Slow Make Studio Rainbow Terrazzo Plant Pot
This on-trend terrazzo planter from Slow Make Studio is a great way to add a pop of colour to any room. Designed and handmade from jesmonite in Nottingham, each pot is finished with a cork base to prevent the design from scratching your surfaces. What’s not to love?
Shop Slow Make Studio Rainbow Terrazzo Plant Pot at Etsy, £45
H&M Wooden Plant Pot
Embrace the forestcore trend with the help of this simple wooden planter from H&M home. Not only will the wood pair brilliantly with any plant, but the natural, outdoor aesthetic it carries will help to create a more calming atmosphere in your home.
Pimp Up Your Plants Monstera Magic Pot
If you’re looking for something truly unique, then look no further than this hand-painted planter from Pimp Up Your Plants. Available in a range of colour combinations, this pot is guaranteed to cheer up even the dreariest of corners.
Shop Pimp Up Your Plants Monstera Magic Pot at The Drop, £12
Leaf Envy Elizabeth Shell Pot
This pot from Leaf Envy may not offer lots of colour, but it makes up for it with its fun, bubbled design. Made out of stoneware with a sandstone matte finish, this effortlessly chic pot is perfect for housing statement plants like a calathea or monstera.
Elho Vibes Pot
Another pot made from recycled plastic, this yellow pot from Elho is ideal for people who love as much colour as possible in their home. Its contemporary ribbed design is lightweight and easy to carry, so you can move it around the home several times before you decide on its final spot.
Iittala Nappula 23cm Ceramic Plant Pot
For a more architectural aesthetic, look no further than this gorgeous statement planter from the Nordic homeware brand iittala. Not only will the raised design let your plant do all the talking, but the matte texture and soft edges make for a finish which is stylish and unique.
Shop Iittala Nappula 23cm Ceramic Plant Pot at Selfridges, £54
Prickle Sage Ceramic Pot
If muted colours are your thing, then this eye-catching sage-coloured ceramic pot from Prickle is an ideal option. Complete with ridged detailing and warm blue undertones, it’s perfect for elevating monotone plants like ferns or philodendrons.
