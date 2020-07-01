It’s no secret that houseplants are the perfect way to add a bit of life to a home. Whether you’re short on space or looking for a plant that’s easy to care for, there really is something for everyone.

In the same way, picking the perfect plant pot to house your new leafy friend couldn’t be easier; as houseplants have grown in popularity, so too has the variety of plant pots on offer.

From classic ceramics to raised planters, the pots we use to display our plants are yet another way to add a splash of character to our interiors – and that’s what makes selecting them so fun.