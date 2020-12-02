Best plant gifts for your green-fingered friends, from standout pots to the must-have accessories

Wondering what to buy for the plant lover in your life this Christmas? From DIY terrarium kits to the must-have accessories, here’s our guide to the best plant gifts for 2020.

Shopping for the plant lover in your life has never been easier thanks to the abundance of online plant shops and independent boutiques available to buy from these days.

Whatever stage they’re at in their plant parenthood journey, there really is something for every kind of person in your life.

From DIY terrarium kits and propagation stations to rare plant collections and stylish watering cans, there’s no shortage in the number of brilliant botanical products available to shop this Christmas.

So, to help you sort through all the wonderful gifts out there this year, we’ve rounded up a selection of our favourite plant-related presents, perfect for surprising your green-fingered friends.   

  Mind The Cork Planter

    Mind The Cork Gold Planter
    Best plant gifts: Mind The Cork Gold Planter.

    This beautiful gold-accent planter from Mind The Cork would make the perfect gift for a friend looking to minimise their impact on the environment.

    Not only does the harvesting of cork not require the trees to be cut down (maintaining wildlife diversity as a result), it is also biodegradable, renewable and recyclable, so you can buy in the knowledge that this planter is both eco-friendly and eye-catching.  

    Shop Aster Gold Planter at Mind The Cork, £32

  Haws Green Watering Can

    Haws Green Watering Can
    Best plant gifts: Haws Green Watering Can.

    Every plant lover needs a good watering can, and this beautiful one from Haws ticks all the right boxes.

    Handcrafted and built to last with a non-drip spout, the glossy emerald finish on this one-pint version makes it the perfect accessory for anyone with a growing houseplant collection. 

    Shop Haws Green Watering Can at The Future Kept, £26.95

  Another Studio Houseplant Care Cards

    Houseplant Care Cards by Another Studio
    Best plant gifts: Another Studio Houseplant Care Cards.

    Give the gift of happy plants this Christmas with this set of houseplant care cards from Another Studio.

    With tips ranging from the ins and outs of watering and navigating light levels to preventing root rot and identifying common problems, these cards have all the info they need to grow happy plants in 2021. 

    Shop Houseplant Care Cards at Another Studio, £12.95

  Patch Plants Elephant Ear Plant

    Patch Plants Elephant Ear Plant.
    Best plant gifts: Patch Plants Elephant Ear Plant.

    This eye-catching elephant ear plant from Patch Plants would make a great addition to any houseplant collection.

    With its zebra-striped stems, huge leaves and easy-care nature, any plant lover would be happy to see this leafy gem underneath the tree come Christmas day.

    Shop Elephant Ear Plant at Patch Plants, £35

  Botanique Workshop Terrarium Making Kit

    Terrarium making kit from Botanique Workshop
    Best plant gifts: Botanique Workshop Terrarium Making Kit.

    If you’re looking for a gift that’s a bit more hands-on, you’ll love this DIY terrarium kit from Botanique Workshop.

    Stocked with everything they’ll need to construct their very own terrarium (minus the plants, which you could pick up as an extra), this kit is the perfect source of entertainment for that weird period between Christmas and New Year.

    Shop Terrarium Making Kit at Botanique Workshop, £35

  The Kato Vase

    The Kato Vase from House of Kato
    Best plant gifts: The Kato Vase.

    Perfect for the plant lover who is fascinated by the growing process, The Kato Vase from House Of Kato is designed to provide growers with a window into the early stages of life of an avocado tree.

    Not only is it a great opportunity to learn more about growing, it also serves as a beautiful piece of living art – all you need to do is add an avocado seed next time you’ve got one lying around!

    Shop The Kato Vase at House of Kato, £32

  Canopy Plants Subscription

    Plant subscription box from Canopy Plants
    Best plant gifts: Canopy Plants Subscription.

    Give them the gift which keeps on giving with this classic plant subscription from Canopy Plants.

    The perfect option for anyone looking to grow their plant collection, the Canopy Plants subscription comes in a range of different options and frequencies, meaning you can tailor their subscription to suit your budget. 

    Shop Classic Quarterly Plant Subscription at Canopy Plants, from £15 every three months

  The Forest & Co Rose Glass Plant Mister

    Plant Mister
    Best plant gifts: The Forest & Co Rose Glass Plant Mister.

    Every plant lover needs a good misting bottle, and this antique-style plant mister from The Forest & Co is seriously special.

    Alongside helping them to keep their plants happy and healthy, the rustic charm of this rose-coloured bottle would make a great decorative addition to any shelf.

    Shop Rose Glass Plant Mister from The Forest & Co at Not On The High Street, £12

  Anthropologie Mini Greenhouse Terrarium

    Mini Greenhouse Terrarium from Anthropologie
    Best plant gifts: Anthropologie Mini Greenhouse Terrarium.

    This adorable mini terrarium from Anthropologie would make a great centrepiece for any coffee table.

    Fill it with a selection of their favourite cacti and succulents or leave it for them to style – whatever you decide, they’re sure to love this gift come Christmas day. 

    Shop Mini Greenhouse Terrarium at Anthropologie, £85

  Kate Sampson Houseplant Print

    Best plant gifts: Kate Sampson Houseplant Print.
    Best plant gifts: Kate Sampson Houseplant Print.

    This beautiful houseplant print from artist Kate Sampson would make a great addition to any room.

    Featuring illustrations of popular houseplants including the rubber plant, cast iron plant and devil’s ivy, this print is the perfect gift for the plant lover who seems to have everything. 

    Shop Kate Sampson Houseplant Print from Red Gate Arts at Etsy, from £25

  Beards & Daisies Monstera Deliciosa

    Monstera Deliciosa
    Best plant gifts: Monstera Deliciosa.

    If there’s one plant every plant lover needs in their collection, it’s a swiss cheese plant (or monstera deliciosa, if you want to be fancy).

    Famed for its fenestrated leaves and bright green colour, this small plant from Beards & Daisies provides them with the opportunity to watch their leafy friend grow. 

    Shop Monstera Deliciosa at Beards & Daisies, £16.99

  Box & Sprout Growing Starter Kit

    Best plant gifts: Box & Sprout Growing Starter Kit.
    Best plant gifts: Box & Sprout Growing Starter Kit.

    Make plant parenthood easy with this growing starter kit from Box & Sprout.

    Perfect for the plant lover who’s just getting started, this kit comes with everything they need to nurture and grow a pair of baby plants from shoot to fully-fledged houseplants. 

    Shop Growing Starter Kit at Box & Sprout, £35

  Prick Terracotta Pot

    Prick Terracotta Pot
    Best plant gifts: Prick Terracotta Pot.

    This classic terracotta pot from London-based plant shop Prick would look great in the corner of a desk or perched on top of a shelf.

    Whether you pick out a plant to go with the pot or leave it on its own, this is a gift which is sure to bring a smile to any plant lover’s face.

    Shop Terracotta Pot at Prick, from £11

  Conservatory Archives Mix Of Rare Succulents

    Rare succulents from Conservatory Archives
    Best plant gifts: Conservatory Archives Mix Of Rare Succulents.

    This unique selection of rare succulents from independent plant shop Conservatory Archives is a great place to start if you’re not sure which plants they own.

    Choose from a mix of five or eight plants and the shop will send you a curated selection of rare and eye-catching succulents for them to enjoy.

    Shop Mix Of Rare Succulents at Conservatory Archives, £30

  The Leaf Supply Guide To Creating Your Indoor Jungle

    The Leaf Supply Guide To Creating Your Indoor Jungle.
    Best plant gifts: The Leaf Supply Guide To Creating Your Indoor Jungle.

    This book from Australian plant shop owners Lauren Camilleri and Sophia Kaplan is jam-packed with stunning photographs and useful tips to help anyone transform their home into an indoor jungle.

    Alongside being a useful source of information for any plant parent, this beautiful book would make a great addition to any coffee table.

    Shop The Leaf Supply Guide To Creating Your Indoor Jungle at No Guts No Glory, £25

  Leaf Envy Propagation Station

    Best plant gifts: Leaf Envy Propagation Station.
    Best plant gifts: Leaf Envy Propagation Station.

    If your green-fingered friend is interested in learning more about the growing process, they’ll love this propagation station from Leaf Envy.

    Available in white, black and pink, the kit comes with a glass test-tube for them to pop in their plant cuttings and a how-to guide with step-by-step instructions on how to propagate.  

    Shop Propagation Station at Leaf Envy, £35

  Papaya Plants Textured Pot With Stand

    Textured Plant Pot with Stand
    Best plant gifts: Papaya Plants Textured Pot With Stand.

    The minimalist design of this textured plant pot from Papaya Plants makes it a truly versatile gift for any of the plant lovers in your life.

    Available in two different sizes, we think this would look great on the top of a shelf with a trailing plant nestled inside. 

    Shop Textured Pot With Stand at Papaya Plants, £18

  Needle And Stem Monstera Embroidery Kit

    Monstera Embroidery Kit
    Best plant gifts: Needle And Stem Monstera Embroidery Kit.

    Keep them busy on Christmas day with this plant-themed embroidery set from Needle and Stem.

    Not only does the kit come with everything you need to create the pictured design – including a bamboo embroidery hoop and felt for finishing off the back – it also includes a design-specific guide and exclusive access to the Needle and Stem YouTube channel, which boasts a selection of tutorials and tips for getting more out of our kit. 

    Shop Monstera Embroidery Kit by Needle And Stem at Etsy, £22

  The Terracotta Herbs Company Starter Kit

    The Terracotta Herb Company Starter Kit
    Best plant gifts: The Terracotta Herb Company Starter Kit.

    For a plant-related gift with a difference, try this adorable kit from the Terracotta Herbs Company, which comes with everything they’ll need to grow a selection of herbs for use in cooking.

    Although the kit comes with three terracotta pots, each set comes with a selection of 6 different types of herbs (basil, parsley, coriander, dill, chives and peppermint), so you can take your pick of which ones you want to grow or buy three more pots to complete your herb collection.

    Shop Terracotta Herbs Kit at The Terracotta Herbs Company, £33

  Sarora Knots Plant Hanger

    Sarora Knots Plant Hanger
    Best plant gifts: Sarora Knots Plant Hanger.

    Add a new dimension to their plant collection with this unique handmade plant hanger from Sarora Knots.

    Styed against 70s macrame and designed to fit a medium sized pot, this hanger is the perfect opportunity for them to upgrade the look of one of their existing pots. 

    Shop Plant Hanger at Sarora Knots, £15

  The Little Botanical Begonia Maculata

    Begonia Maculata
    Best plant gifts: The Little Botanical Begonia Maculata.

    Easy to care for and fantastic to look at, the begonia maculata (or polka dot begonia, as it is also known) would make a great addition to any houseplant collection.

    We love how the eye-catching polka dot detail on the leaves contrasts with their red undersides to create a look that’s suitably festive.

    Shop Begonia Maculata at The Little Botanical, £22.50

  Mica Peet Gold Monstera Leaf Necklace

    Mica Peet Monstera Leaf Necklace.
    Best plant gifts: Mica Peet Monstera Leaf Necklace.

    Immortalise their love for all things botanical with this gold monstera leaf necklace from Mica Peet.

    Also available in both hoop and dangle earrings, we think this design would make the perfect addition to any plant lover’s jewellery collection. 

    Shop Monstera Leaf Necklace by Mica Peet at Not On The High Street, £26

