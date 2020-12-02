Wondering what to buy for the plant lover in your life this Christmas? From DIY terrarium kits to the must-have accessories, here’s our guide to the best plant gifts for 2020.
Shopping for the plant lover in your life has never been easier thanks to the abundance of online plant shops and independent boutiques available to buy from these days.
Whatever stage they’re at in their plant parenthood journey, there really is something for every kind of person in your life.
From DIY terrarium kits and propagation stations to rare plant collections and stylish watering cans, there’s no shortage in the number of brilliant botanical products available to shop this Christmas.
So, to help you sort through all the wonderful gifts out there this year, we’ve rounded up a selection of our favourite plant-related presents, perfect for surprising your green-fingered friends.
Mind The Cork Planter
This beautiful gold-accent planter from Mind The Cork would make the perfect gift for a friend looking to minimise their impact on the environment.
Not only does the harvesting of cork not require the trees to be cut down (maintaining wildlife diversity as a result), it is also biodegradable, renewable and recyclable, so you can buy in the knowledge that this planter is both eco-friendly and eye-catching.
Haws Green Watering Can
Every plant lover needs a good watering can, and this beautiful one from Haws ticks all the right boxes.
Handcrafted and built to last with a non-drip spout, the glossy emerald finish on this one-pint version makes it the perfect accessory for anyone with a growing houseplant collection.
Another Studio Houseplant Care Cards
Give the gift of happy plants this Christmas with this set of houseplant care cards from Another Studio.
With tips ranging from the ins and outs of watering and navigating light levels to preventing root rot and identifying common problems, these cards have all the info they need to grow happy plants in 2021.
Patch Plants Elephant Ear Plant
This eye-catching elephant ear plant from Patch Plants would make a great addition to any houseplant collection.
With its zebra-striped stems, huge leaves and easy-care nature, any plant lover would be happy to see this leafy gem underneath the tree come Christmas day.
Botanique Workshop Terrarium Making Kit
If you’re looking for a gift that’s a bit more hands-on, you’ll love this DIY terrarium kit from Botanique Workshop.
Stocked with everything they’ll need to construct their very own terrarium (minus the plants, which you could pick up as an extra), this kit is the perfect source of entertainment for that weird period between Christmas and New Year.
The Kato Vase
Perfect for the plant lover who is fascinated by the growing process, The Kato Vase from House Of Kato is designed to provide growers with a window into the early stages of life of an avocado tree.
Not only is it a great opportunity to learn more about growing, it also serves as a beautiful piece of living art – all you need to do is add an avocado seed next time you’ve got one lying around!
Canopy Plants Subscription
Give them the gift which keeps on giving with this classic plant subscription from Canopy Plants.
The perfect option for anyone looking to grow their plant collection, the Canopy Plants subscription comes in a range of different options and frequencies, meaning you can tailor their subscription to suit your budget.
Shop Classic Quarterly Plant Subscription at Canopy Plants, from £15 every three months
The Forest & Co Rose Glass Plant Mister
Every plant lover needs a good misting bottle, and this antique-style plant mister from The Forest & Co is seriously special.
Alongside helping them to keep their plants happy and healthy, the rustic charm of this rose-coloured bottle would make a great decorative addition to any shelf.
Shop Rose Glass Plant Mister from The Forest & Co at Not On The High Street, £12
Anthropologie Mini Greenhouse Terrarium
This adorable mini terrarium from Anthropologie would make a great centrepiece for any coffee table.
Fill it with a selection of their favourite cacti and succulents or leave it for them to style – whatever you decide, they’re sure to love this gift come Christmas day.
Kate Sampson Houseplant Print
This beautiful houseplant print from artist Kate Sampson would make a great addition to any room.
Featuring illustrations of popular houseplants including the rubber plant, cast iron plant and devil’s ivy, this print is the perfect gift for the plant lover who seems to have everything.
Shop Kate Sampson Houseplant Print from Red Gate Arts at Etsy, from £25
Beards & Daisies Monstera Deliciosa
If there’s one plant every plant lover needs in their collection, it’s a swiss cheese plant (or monstera deliciosa, if you want to be fancy).
Famed for its fenestrated leaves and bright green colour, this small plant from Beards & Daisies provides them with the opportunity to watch their leafy friend grow.
Box & Sprout Growing Starter Kit
Make plant parenthood easy with this growing starter kit from Box & Sprout.
Perfect for the plant lover who’s just getting started, this kit comes with everything they need to nurture and grow a pair of baby plants from shoot to fully-fledged houseplants.
Prick Terracotta Pot
This classic terracotta pot from London-based plant shop Prick would look great in the corner of a desk or perched on top of a shelf.
Whether you pick out a plant to go with the pot or leave it on its own, this is a gift which is sure to bring a smile to any plant lover’s face.
Conservatory Archives Mix Of Rare Succulents
This unique selection of rare succulents from independent plant shop Conservatory Archives is a great place to start if you’re not sure which plants they own.
Choose from a mix of five or eight plants and the shop will send you a curated selection of rare and eye-catching succulents for them to enjoy.
The Leaf Supply Guide To Creating Your Indoor Jungle
This book from Australian plant shop owners Lauren Camilleri and Sophia Kaplan is jam-packed with stunning photographs and useful tips to help anyone transform their home into an indoor jungle.
Alongside being a useful source of information for any plant parent, this beautiful book would make a great addition to any coffee table.
Shop The Leaf Supply Guide To Creating Your Indoor Jungle at No Guts No Glory, £25
Leaf Envy Propagation Station
If your green-fingered friend is interested in learning more about the growing process, they’ll love this propagation station from Leaf Envy.
Available in white, black and pink, the kit comes with a glass test-tube for them to pop in their plant cuttings and a how-to guide with step-by-step instructions on how to propagate.
Papaya Plants Textured Pot With Stand
The minimalist design of this textured plant pot from Papaya Plants makes it a truly versatile gift for any of the plant lovers in your life.
Available in two different sizes, we think this would look great on the top of a shelf with a trailing plant nestled inside.
Needle And Stem Monstera Embroidery Kit
Keep them busy on Christmas day with this plant-themed embroidery set from Needle and Stem.
Not only does the kit come with everything you need to create the pictured design – including a bamboo embroidery hoop and felt for finishing off the back – it also includes a design-specific guide and exclusive access to the Needle and Stem YouTube channel, which boasts a selection of tutorials and tips for getting more out of our kit.
Shop Monstera Embroidery Kit by Needle And Stem at Etsy, £22
The Terracotta Herbs Company Starter Kit
For a plant-related gift with a difference, try this adorable kit from the Terracotta Herbs Company, which comes with everything they’ll need to grow a selection of herbs for use in cooking.
Although the kit comes with three terracotta pots, each set comes with a selection of 6 different types of herbs (basil, parsley, coriander, dill, chives and peppermint), so you can take your pick of which ones you want to grow or buy three more pots to complete your herb collection.
Shop Terracotta Herbs Kit at The Terracotta Herbs Company, £33
Sarora Knots Plant Hanger
Add a new dimension to their plant collection with this unique handmade plant hanger from Sarora Knots.
Styed against 70s macrame and designed to fit a medium sized pot, this hanger is the perfect opportunity for them to upgrade the look of one of their existing pots.
The Little Botanical Begonia Maculata
Easy to care for and fantastic to look at, the begonia maculata (or polka dot begonia, as it is also known) would make a great addition to any houseplant collection.
We love how the eye-catching polka dot detail on the leaves contrasts with their red undersides to create a look that’s suitably festive.
Mica Peet Gold Monstera Leaf Necklace
Immortalise their love for all things botanical with this gold monstera leaf necklace from Mica Peet.
Also available in both hoop and dangle earrings, we think this design would make the perfect addition to any plant lover’s jewellery collection.
Shop Monstera Leaf Necklace by Mica Peet at Not On The High Street, £26
Images: Courtesy of Suppliers