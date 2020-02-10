Choosing a plant pot can be just as difficult as picking the perfect plant, but have no fear – here, we pick seven raised designs perfect for modern interiors.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that a houseplant in possession of a new home, must be in want of a pot.
It’s a fact most plant owners have had to face at some point in their horticultural lives: buying a massive Swiss Cheese plant down the market may have seemed like a good idea in the moment, but getting it home and realising you’ve got nowhere to plant it? Not so much.
Of course, keeping it in its plastic nursery tub is always an option – but, as most people will find when they invest in a new plant, it often isn’t long before your new leafy friend has outgrown its container, and you find yourself stuck searching for a pot anyway.
If there’s one thing we know about plant pots at the moment, it’s that plant stands are very in. Just as houseplants are going supersized in 2020 (you can find our edit of the best statement plants to buy for your home and office here), so too are the pots, with designs ranging from Scandinavian, minimalist shapes to more maximalist, intricate patterns.
Here, we’ve selected a few of our favourite plant stands on offer at the moment, to help give your leafy friends a stylish edge.
Hübsch Gold Planter with Stand
Add a bit of glamour to your planting arrangement with this gold planter from Beards & Daisies. Available in two different sizes, this gold pot is perfect for adding a point of interest to your room.
Shop Hübsch Gold Planter with Stand (short) at Beards & Daisies, £49.99
Aqua Blue Planter with Stand
This mid-century modern style plant pot with a wooden stand is all you need to give your dreary corners a bit of life. The aqua blue, glazed texture of this large pot goes perfectly with any kind of greenery, and when it comes fully assembled, what’s not to love?
Shop Aqua Blue Planter with Stand at The Potted Earth Co on Etsy, £143.72
Up Round Basket with Wooden Feet
If you’re looking to add a bit of textured appeal to your plants, look no further than this basket-style planter from Amara. Made from environmentally-friendly cinnamon wood and handcrafted by skilled artisans, this raised pot would make the perfect addition to any home.
Geometric Plant Stand
This planter from Next not only boasts a brilliant geometric pattern, it’s wide enough to hold a large plant without sacrificing stability. It also happens to be suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, making it perfect for those plants that can be moved outside in the summer months.
Abuo Blue Ceramic Plant Pot and Stand
While the blue ceramic design paired with a glossy finish makes for a dramatic look, it’s the height of this plant pot which makes it unique. Tall enough to display plants that love to trail, this pot would make a great addition to an empty corner.
Florian Ceramic Plant Pot
The simple, sophisticated and pared-back design of this ceramic plant pot lets the leaves do all the talking. Perfect for giving that statement plant a bit of height, this pot takes planting back to basics.
