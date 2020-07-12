As lockdown eases and we finally get the chance to step outside again, now is the perfect time to give your living space a refresh.

No matter how you’ve spent the lockdown period, chances are you’ve grown pretty tired of staring at the same four walls 24/7 – so mixing things up is a great way to mark the transition back to semi-normality.

There are plenty of ways to give your home a new lease of life, from giving the walls a fresh lick of paint to decluttering and reorganising. But if you’re looking for a quick and easy way to give your home an instant refresh, a new statement plant might be just the thing you’re looking for.