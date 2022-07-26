If you’re a fan of all-things houseplants, you might have considered adding a bonsai tree to your collection. Not only do these miniature trees have a lot of history behind them, but they’re also a little bit more challenging to care for than your average houseplant. However, because of this, many people buy bonsai trees without realising just how sensitive they can be. These aren’t the kind of plants you can forget about – bonsai trees require dedicated care and attention if you want to help them thrive.

This is, of course, an intimidating prospect for even the most dedicated of plant owners – but that doesn’t mean keeping bonsai trees alive is particularly tricky. If you stick to the basics, it’s relatively simple to keep the ‘beginner’ types of bonsai trees alive. So, whether you’ve bought a tree or are considering bringing one into your home, here’s everything you need to know about caring for a bonsai tree as a beginner.

What are bonsai trees?

Bonsai trees are an art form with a rich cultural history.

At the most basic level, a bonsai tree is simply a miniature tree planted in a container. In fact, the Japanese word ‘bon-sai’ literally translates to ‘planted in a container’. But bonsai trees aren’t your average houseplant – they have a rich cultural history. While the word bonsai is Japanese, the art of growing miniature trees in containers actually started in China in AD700, when the Chinese elite practised the art of ‘pun-sai’. This involved growing dwarf trees and creating small landscapes. It was only later, during the Kamakura period, that it became a part of Japanese culture. This was when the art form became more about growing individual trees, thanks to the influence of Japanese Zen Buddhism.

What is the best type of bonsai tree for beginners?

Ficus ginseng is the most beginner-friendly bonsai.

If you’re yet to buy your first bonsai tree, the best place to start is with a ficus ginseng. In the wild, these trees can reach up to 100ft tall in a forest environment, but as a bonsai, these trees are known for their green, oval-shaped leaves, thick trunk and aerial roots. “The ficus ginseng is the perfect bonsai for beginners as they are super easy to care for,” says Morag Hill, co-founder of the online plant shop The Little Botanical. “These little trees, with their robust, aerial growing roots and shiny leaves, only need a little bit of pruning to keep their shape and will be happiest in a bright spot in your home.”

How to care for a bonsai tree

Ficus ginseng Bonsais appreciate lots of light.

Different bonsai trees require different levels of care, so it’s worth researching the specific type you have before you set about caring for them. It’s also worth remembering that bonsai trees can be sensitive, and it’s not abnormal for them to drop some or all of their leaves if they’ve been overwatered, don’t get enough light or have been moved to a new location. With that being said, one of the most important things you can do for a bonsai tree is to ensure it’s getting enough light, Hill says. The ficus ginseng, for example, is a tropical plant, so likes a bright spot in the home – for example, in front of a south-facing window.

In terms of water, you’ll need to monitor your tree’s soil and only water your plant when the top soil begins to dry out. You might need to give it a bit more water in summer and a bit less in winter – the hot weather and brighter light may cause it to dry out quicker. While these are the basics of bonsai care, there are plenty of other things you can do to help your plant grow and thrive. These include using a misting bottle to boost humidity levels around the tree and learning about how to prune and shape your tree’s growth. Luckily, there are plenty of dedicated bonsai websites and guides online and in bookstores, so it won’t be too hard to find all the information you need.

