Just like yellow or drooping leaves, having brown spots on your houseplant is a sign that something isn’t quite right. And while it’s likely that it’s nothing too serious, it’s worth working out what’s going on to stop the damage going any further.

Frustratingly, there are a number of reasons why a houseplant might develop brown spots – and each requires a different approach to get things under control. But working out what’s going on shouldn’t be too difficult, especially if you know what to look for.